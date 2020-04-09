Todd Chrisley reveals a 3-week battle with the coronavirus and says he's been the "sickest" in his life

Instagram

Along with his wife Julie, the 52-year-old patriarch of the wealthy Chrisley family provides fans with up-to-date information on his health in a new episode of his podcast, & # 39; Chrisley Confessions & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Todd Chrisley It has been added to the list of celebrities who contracted coronavirus. On Wednesday, April 8, the 52-year-old patriarch of "Chrisley knows best"He confessed that he had been fighting the virus, which had infected more than a million people worldwide, for weeks, admitting that he had never been so ill in his life."

Opening about "this bitch called a crown" about him and his wife Julie ChrisleyOn the podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," the real estate guru said, "I have been fighting Corona for three weeks." He continued: "I was in the hospital for four and a half days, with a fever between 100-103, and it has been the sickest thing I have been in the 52 years I have been on this Earth."

"I have never seen our country stagnant … I am not going anywhere," the father of five continued to assure his fans and supporters. "I'm not at risk of getting sicker than I've already been. Hopefully, I'll get better every day … It's probably about 70-75% of what I normally am."

Todd's wife Julia later warned those who were not yet convinced of the severity of COVID-19. "For people here who are not taking it seriously, that is what we want them to take from today's episode," he said. "This is serious, it's something we've been dealing with for the past few weeks." She added: "Never in 25 years have I seen him as sick as he has been in the past few weeks."

Also offering detailed information about Todd's battle with COVID-19 was his daughter Savannah. Through a long Instagram post, the 22-year-old said, "Dad was diagnosed with coronavirus about 2.5 weeks ago … and I have never been so scared in my life. When it all started with COVID-19, I felt a lot about you … my mentality was 'Wash your hands, don't touch people, and you'll be fine …' BUT THE CHILD HAS CHANGED THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MIND! "

"When Dad started getting sick, I immediately started to worry … he and I are the ones who worry. After a couple of days, Mom and I convinced him to go to urgent care … he came in and was showing all the COVID-19 symptoms, so they tested it, "he recalled. "Here in TN Vanderbilt he was extremely test-prepared and has tests 15 or more after his walk in the clinics."

"After the test, she returned home and was quarantined in her room for 7 days, and then her test returned … POSITIVE … when Mom and I read that our hearts fell," Savannah continued. "The dad's symptoms got worse as the days went by … finally at 3am on a Sunday, he woke up his mother and told her he had to go to the emergency room … he couldn't fight anymore "

<br />

"When she got there, she was forced to leave and go because of all the strict guidelines. She stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and I think those were the 3 most difficult days I've had to endure," she shared before recounting how desperate she was. . when he couldn't contact his dad.

"So I guess the point of telling you all this is for you to take it seriously … STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly … LOVE LONGER THAN EVER! Life is very short. I also owe a big THANK YOU to my friends @charlesgalanismd @drjacobunger for guiding me through all the steps we needed to take and continually watching us. Like the doctors and nurses. "