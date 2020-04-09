Today's news: what you need to know

"Flashes of hope,quot; amid a growing number

We begin today with a note of cautious optimism from our writer Dan Barry: “The world began this week to see small but encouraging signs that concerted efforts to dramatically change human behavior – to suspend daily routines by staying home – are holding back. the insidious spread of the new coronavirus, which killed tens of thousands and sickened more than a million people on various continents. "

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday that he was beginning to see "some glimpses of hope," but epidemiologists warned that a return to pre-pandemic life will not occur safely in no time. soon.

