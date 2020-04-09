Today's news: what you need to know

"Flashes of hope,quot; amid a growing number
We begin today with a note of cautious optimism from our writer Dan Barry: “The world began this week to see small but encouraging signs that concerted efforts to dramatically change human behavior – to suspend daily routines by staying home – are holding back. the insidious spread of the new coronavirus, which killed tens of thousands and sickened more than a million people on various continents. "
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday that he was beginning to see "some glimpses of hope," but epidemiologists warned that a return to pre-pandemic life will not occur safely in no time. soon.
Here are the latest updates from the US. USA And from abroad, as well as maps of the pandemic.
We are also tracking the growth rate of the virus in hundreds of metropolitan areas in the US. USA
In other developments:
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about how Mardi Gras in New Orleans may have played a role in the spread of the virus.
All countries report sharp price increases, from test kits to masks.
So far, the developing world has reported far fewer cases and deaths, but public health experts fear the virus may be especially devastating for countries with underfunded health systems.
Quotable: "If it were a single country with an epidemic, it would be fine, but all the major countries in the world want the same thing at the same time," said the executive director of a group representing the testing industry.
Another angle: New York Group Home Network for People with Special Needs has seen an increase in infections.
Closer look: Food banks in the United States struggle to meet demand. "Crazy,quot; pretty much sums it up, "said a Louisiana food bank official.
Starting today, Biden's campaign is expected to highlight a number of political positions showing how he has approached Mr. Sanders on health care and other issues.
Quotable: In Upon leaving Wednesday, Mr. Sanders said: "I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and that would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour."
News analysis: The pandemic has turned the primary race into a less ideological competition among Democrats and refocused its attention on defeating President Trump in November, writes a correspondent for The Times Magazine.
Another angle: Republicans have struggled against the expanded use of mail ballots during the pandemic, arguing that it encourages fraud. Although several cases of mail-related fraud or absentee ballots have been documented in recent decades, some states that already hold elections almost entirely by mail report little fraud. We verify some of the facts.
If you have some time, it's worth it
How can the United States emerge stronger?
The Opinion section of the Times is beginning an ambitious project to imagine how the United States can emerge from the present moment with more force, fairer and freer.
In an introduction, our editorial page editor James Bennet writes: “This pandemic offers the same opportunity that Americans have seized upon in past crises: put aside minor differences, recognize national priorities, and work again to create a more united perfect. We are launching this initiative in hopes of supporting that national instinct. "
Snapshot: Above, the Queensboro Bridge seen from the East River Walk on the Upper East Side. Our critic Michael Kimmelman took A virtual tour of the boardwalk with architect Deborah Berke and discovered that it encapsulates the history of New York City.
Night comedy: After talking with Senator Bernie Sanders on "The Late Show," said Stephen Colbert, "Does Bernie Sanders say Bernie Sanders can't win? Man, is he going to get the hell out of Bernie Sanders supporters."
What we are reviewing: The Festival of Social Distance, a calendar of events broadcast live. "You've probably exhausted your Netflix and HBO options already," writes our national correspondent Mike Wines, "so here are different options."
Now a break from the news
Read: There's a new collection of Don Winslow novels, "Broken. "Janet Maslin says she shows her scope and her bite. One begins:" No one knows how the chimpanzee got the revolver. "
Listens: Priya Parker has a new podcast for The Times, "Together Apart,quot;, and the first episode is about how to celebrate Easter, Ramadan or Easter. Here are the essential John Prine songs you should listen to. And April is the national month of poetry. We have put together a great list of places where you can stream poems and slams.
We have much more ideas about what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the backstory on …
The new power of technology companies
Around the world, online habits are changing. But are we giving away too much? Shira Ovide, the host of our On Tech newsletter, discussed that question on Twitter with Kara Swisher, a veteran tech journalist and opinion writer for The Times. Here are slightly edited parts of their conversation.
Shira: How do you feel about trusting the services of technology companies more than ever?
Kara: I'm nervous about it. It does not cancel the problems they had before.
Amazon is doing great things, but watch what happens in its warehouses. Zoom is doing great things. But I have school-age children, so I am not very happy with what is happening there with privacy and security.
Facebook has been better than in the past; it does not allow false information about the coronavirus to spread. I'm glad you're doing this, but I'm not going to give you a big standing for it.
What should tech companies like Amazon do to protect their workers?
Tech companies have lived off other people's cheap labor for a long time, whether it's Uber driver, a delivery person, or Amazon warehouse workers. It's only coming to strong relief.
These workers deserve much stronger pay and more benefits. That is expensive for people who want to remain enormously wealthy and for consumers who like a low price.
What keeps you happy now?
I just had a baby with my girlfriend, and looking at a baby who has no idea that any of this is happening is really something. Watch a baby eat bananas for the first time. You'll feel good.
