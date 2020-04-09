Tiger King is hosting a post show, hosted by Joel McHale

I can't stop talking about Tiger king? Waiting for more? You're lucky!

In an almost inappropriate video ad, Joel McHale revealed that he is hosting a new episode of Tiger king. It's kind of a post-show, with brand new interviews on docuseries including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, with updates on where they are now. The launch of the series. Apparently there will be no news from Carole Baskin or Joe Exotic's current husband, Dillon Passage.

"It's going to be revealing and hopefully fun," says McHale in the video, shirtless, wrapped in animal-print scarves and with what appears to be a large Netflix tattoo on his pelvis. (Don't say we didn't warn you).

The title of the special episode is obviously The Tiger King and I and will debut on Netflix on Sunday, April 12.