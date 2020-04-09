Throwback Thursday: Anya Shrubsole Throws England Women to World Cup Victory in 2017 | Cricket News







England's hopes of the women to win the 2017 World Cup were almost seen in the final against India, until Anya Shrubsole rose.

The sailor's five wickets on 19 balls and match figures of 6-46 led an assailant return from England when the hosts broke India's hearts and won the title for the fourth time.

In the latest issue of Throwback Thursday, our weekly cricket show where our writers recall some memorable feats from years past, David Ruse Remember a rocker showdown at Lord & # 39; s and why he was not completely against a victory in India …

Anya Shrubsole is harassed by her teammates after playing England with the World Cup title.

When writing match reports, you often have the privilege of being in press boxes and broadcast areas, with the best in the game scattered everywhere.

But one of my most memorable afternoons I spent trying to improvise a passable piece came at the Sky Sports offices in West London in July 2017.

England The women were aiming to win an ICC world event in their home country, something the men's team had been unable to do a month earlier at the Champions Trophy when Pakistan threw them in the semifinals, but of course continuous. on a rather remarkable Sunday afternoon at Lord & # 39; s in July 2019.

Winning is exactly what England Women did, but not as routinely as she initially expected when she wandered that day, as it required a special Anya Shrubsole to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Admittedly, Heather Knight's side had not found the tournament by browsing.

Heather Knight's team had also suffered nervous moments earlier in the tournament.

There was a opening day loss to India and then, after having achieved a series of convincing victories, a tense three-race victory over defending champion Australia at Bristol, his first win over the South Stars in a Word Cup. Since 1993, how Jenny Gunn held her courage in the final.

A seesaw semifinal also threatened to follow South Africa's path, as England fell from 139-2 to 217-8 chasing 219 to win, only for the icy Shrubsole to quickly hit the first ball it faced through the point for four e England at the showdown of the showpiece at Lord & # 39; s.

PODCAST: Women's Cricket Special

We knew England had a wobble in them, then, but this was only India's second final, they had been defeated by Australia on their first lap in 2005, and the scene was apparently set for the hosts to triumph against a sold out inning. . , family-oriented audience and win the World Cup for the fourth time.

He wasn't so alarmed halfway, despite England's total of 228-7, in which Nat Sciver scored highest at 51, Sarah Taylor made 45, and Gunn, Katherine Brunt, and Laura Marsh added contributions from lower order, it was a work score. instead of a big one.

When Shrubsole (who else?) Threw Smriti Mandhana through the bat and pad in the second for a duck, I began to imagine how my match report would play out.

Shrubsole fired Smriti Mandhana early in the persecution of India

A victory in England seemed even more likely when India captain Mithali Raj ran out of a Sciver-Taylor combination by 17 after failing to dive into his field. India was 43-2 with a great hitter and the pattern back in the shed. Orderly report, I thought foolishly.

First, India approached what seemed like an inevitable win when Harmanpreet Kaur, days after crushing Australia by a surprising 171 not just 115 balls in the semifinals, put 95 with Punam Raut for the third wicket and Raut added another 54 with Veda Krishnamurthy for the fourth – England's problems exacerbated by a Knight fell and a Taylor lost the hit.

With eight rebounds to go India required 47 of 48 balls and now I knew exactly what my report would be like: "India surprised hosts England to win the World Cup yada yada yada …" And I'm ashamed to admit it a bit about myself I agreed with that.

You see, as much as we like to see the nail-biting sporty finishes, and we weren't blessed with them courtesy of the World Cup hero and Ben Stokes' Ashes in 2019 (Charlton's final victory in the last Second over Sunderland was another highlight of mine): They can be a pain in the back for pressure writing to present the whistle.

However, a rewrite was needed as Shrubsole produced the bowling spell of his life, culminating in knocking down Rajeshwari Gayakwad's stump to seal the victory.

An ecstatic Shrubsole roars after taking the title sealing wicket.

One drawback to watching this from the office, in addition to the obvious one of not being live in the game, was that the people who recorded the final around the corner were watching a broadcast a few moments earlier.

So, I knew something had happened before seeing it for myself and I quickly realized that warm joy meant that Shrubsole had probably hit again. My report was in tatters at the time. My nerves even more.

Shrubsole 5-20 on a 22-ball spell, and not forgetting that he ran out of Shika Pandey from the point, ensured that India fell from 191-3 to 219 to lose by nine runs, although the first two deliveries of that season could hardly have worsened as Krishnamurthy broke the consecutive boundary through the offside.

Three balls later, however, and the sealant began to seriously explode, nailing Raut lbw. England had a key wicket. They had another in the next when spinner Alex Hartley threw Sushma Verma in the sweep. India was beginning to get nervous.

I had no idea what my top line would be, but Shrubsole soon crystallized it for me.

Shrubsole holds the trophy up high in Lord & # 39; s

At 45, Krishnamurthy had been trapped in the chest and injured Jhulan Goswami with a delicious swinger. In '47 she was very close to having Deepti Sharma stumped. In '48 he threw the ball at Taylor to make him run out of Pandey.

Then came 49 when Shrubsole went through a range of emotions, starting with the excitement, as Shariver had bagged Sciver halfway to complete his five wicket run and leave India nine down and still needed 11 to win, the point in which I'm He had decided categorically that England could not spoil this. Now my report was really in order.

Shrubsole's delight turned to frustration two installments later when Gunn inexplicably left Gayakwad halfway to leave England waiting a little longer. Knight later admitted that he thought Gunn had shed the World Cup title, but did not. Shrubsole had taken him over from England long before and had made sure Knight kept him up when he threw Gayakwad with another jagger.

England had won the World Cup. The great crowd was ecstatic. My report was submitted only marginally later than I was happy. My job now is to remember to go back to it and add the Shrubsole celebration image when it was available for use.

I was hoping I had made an exciting final justice and even if I hadn't, it served as a good practice for when I had to write about another impressive World Cup final climax in Lord's two years later. Do you remember the …