This website plays back the sounds of being in the office

Even though I have worked from home for over three years, you can sometimes feel lonely. My apartment is generally very quiet, and almost all of my conversations with my colleagues happen quietly about Slack, except for the noise from my mechanical keyboard. I worked in an office for the first part of my career, and sometimes I am homesick for the white noise of an office: idle chatter, the hum of an air conditioning system that is too cold, and other screaming people. keyboards.

If the pandemic has left you surprisingly nostalgic for your office, imisstheoffice.eu, created by Kids Creative Agency, might be the closest thing to actually being there. When you load the site, hit the play button in the bottom left corner and it will play many sounds that are common in most offices: indecipherable snippets of conversation, a fan ringing somewhere, phones ringing, and more. There is even someone who bothers his lips.

The site is not just a white noise generator

However, the site is not just a white noise generator – it also has an office layout that you can click to activate certain sounds. Click on the water cooler, for example, and you will hear the sound of water filling a cup. Clicking on the printer turns on the familiar sounds of a printer. The chairs make sounds like someone is sinking into them. And you can even activate the sounds of a ping pong match.

The site is a fun reminder of the office environment that you might have taken for granted. And the best part is, you won't have to go through a daily commute to feel like you're working side by side with your colleagues again.