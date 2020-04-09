This man only has five cooking condiments in his whole house

Roommates, as everyone knows, there is a narrative that wypipo doesn't season your food … Well, Twitter user Eric F Phillips showed us his condiments, all five!

Eric tweeted how he spent part of his quarantine time arranging his spices in alphabetical order and left. people reacting with a question: where are the spices?

Wait. Are those ALL your spices …? 😂😏😂 – (((Lindsay Bell))) (@belllindsay) March 22, 2020

How many spices does one need? I have a small department! – Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 22, 2020

That's the whitest spice collection I've ever seen. – Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) March 22, 2020

Where's your garlic powder? your onion powder? your basil, thyme, oregano, rosemary, sage, and dill herb? WHY IS SEASONAL SALT GOOD, LORD? – EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) March 22, 2020

Is this all the seasoning you have? pic.twitter.com/HgIFpFrvbu – Cleo Jones Jr. (@ theKelizabeth82) March 22, 2020

Users in the thread decided to step in and share photos of their filled spice shelves / drawers, and also suggested some for Eric!

Come to my house. It will keep you busy a little longer pic.twitter.com/beoPNkuFU5 – MonaLisa (@ m0naIisa) March 22, 2020

Putting in alphabetical order is essential, right? I literally thought everyone did that. pic.twitter.com/06ymcdMRJS – Michelle (@ dabears6352) March 22, 2020

Eric was in a great mood about it and accepted his L, so we want to make sure they help him and give him some spice / condiment suggestions. Sidebar – celery salt? !!!!