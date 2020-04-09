This man only has five cooking condiments in his whole house

Roommates, as everyone knows, there is a narrative that wypipo doesn't season your food … Well, Twitter user Eric F Phillips showed us his condiments, all five!
Literacy all your spices. Time: 15 seconds. Satisfaction: 4. #EricsQuarantineTips pic.twitter.com/LBRQKhQa4F
– Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 22, 2020
Eric tweeted how he spent part of his quarantine time arranging his spices in alphabetical order and left. people reacting with a question: where are the spices?
Wait. Are those ALL your spices …? 😂😏😂
– (((Lindsay Bell))) (@belllindsay) March 22, 2020
How many spices does one need? I have a small department!
– Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 22, 2020
That's the whitest spice collection I've ever seen.
– Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) March 22, 2020
Where's your garlic powder? your onion powder? your basil, thyme, oregano, rosemary, sage, and dill herb?
WHY IS SEASONAL SALT GOOD, LORD?
– EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) March 22, 2020
Is this all the seasoning you have? pic.twitter.com/HgIFpFrvbu
– Cleo Jones Jr. (@ theKelizabeth82) March 22, 2020
Users in the thread decided to step in and share photos of their filled spice shelves / drawers, and also suggested some for Eric!
Come to my house. It will keep you busy a little longer pic.twitter.com/beoPNkuFU5
– MonaLisa (@ m0naIisa) March 22, 2020
Putting in alphabetical order is essential, right? I literally thought everyone did that. pic.twitter.com/06ymcdMRJS
– Michelle (@ dabears6352) March 22, 2020
Type. pic.twitter.com/eyWmvNH4Yw
– Laura Ruby (@thatlauraruby) March 22, 2020
SIR pic.twitter.com/TxduGrUi2O
– Rep. Manny Espitia (@mannyfornh) March 22, 2020
Eric was in a great mood about it and accepted his L, so we want to make sure they help him and give him some spice / condiment suggestions. Sidebar – celery salt? !!!!