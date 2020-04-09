This man only has five cooking condiments in his whole house

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Roommates, as everyone knows, there is a narrative that wypipo doesn't season your food … Well, Twitter user Eric F Phillips showed us his condiments, all five!

Eric tweeted how he spent part of his quarantine time arranging his spices in alphabetical order and left. people reacting with a question: where are the spices?

Users in the thread decided to step in and share photos of their filled spice shelves / drawers, and also suggested some for Eric!

Eric was in a great mood about it and accepted his L, so we want to make sure they help him and give him some spice / condiment suggestions. Sidebar – celery salt? !!!!

