This is what you can expect from Friday's weather forecast.

The weather on Friday looks better than Thursday, but it is still possible to rain in the Boston region.
The day will start sunny with clouds increasing during the day. Some scattered showers are possible. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees, but gusty winds will make you feel cooler.
Dry, spring weather is reserved for the Easter weekend.
See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.
Sign up to receive Boston.com email alerts and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.
Thanks for registering!
%MINIFYHTMLea3685d1c75a0c4da83c8c139537daf79%