This is what happened when Hilary Duff let her 8-year-old son put on makeup

Hilary Duff she has a new makeup artist: her son Luca!

The 32-year-old actress allowed her first-born to do her glamor and shared a photo of the finished look through Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"I am putting makeup on an 8-year-old boy," Duff told his followers.

Luca would not let his mother see his work to the end. In fact, he wanted the whole process to be a surprise. When Duff asked him what environment he was looking for, Luca replied: "I'm not telling you."

However, it seemed that the revelation was worth the wait. Luca went with a bold red lip and uneven eyeshadow palette.

"It's subtle; it's unique. I've never done makeup like this before, but I like it, especially the upper left," Duff said, pointing to the crooked paint job.

Duff shares his son with his ex, Mike Comrie. She is also the proud mother of daughter Bankswhom she welcomed with her husband Matthew Koma in October 2018.