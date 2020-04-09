This is what happened when Hilary Duff let her 8-year-old son put on makeup

Hilary Duff she has a new makeup artist: her son Luca!
The 32-year-old actress allowed her first-born to do her glamor and shared a photo of the finished look through Instagram Stories on Wednesday.
"I am putting makeup on an 8-year-old boy," Duff told his followers.
Luca would not let his mother see his work to the end. In fact, he wanted the whole process to be a surprise. When Duff asked him what environment he was looking for, Luca replied: "I'm not telling you."
However, it seemed that the revelation was worth the wait. Luca went with a bold red lip and uneven eyeshadow palette.
"It's subtle; it's unique. I've never done makeup like this before, but I like it, especially the upper left," Duff said, pointing to the crooked paint job.
Duff shares his son with his ex, Mike Comrie. She is also the proud mother of daughter Bankswhom she welcomed with her husband Matthew Koma in October 2018.
During interviews with Parents In the magazine, Duff spoke about Luca's special bond with Koma and what they call his "extra father,quot;.
"I think pleasing Luca to Matt was the biggest concern in Matt's life," said the Lizzie McGuire Star told the magazine two years ago. "He didn't want to be forceful and bring a lot of presents, you know? He said, 'I'm just going to let him come to me.' I think it was a really smart move because now they have such a special relationship and they have his games that I'm not really involved in. They call themselves the sweet team, and I'm the broccoli team, which is so unfair. Matt is so helpful and great with Luca. He knows Luca also has a great father , for what he says: & # 39; I feel so lucky to have the experience of watching him grow and be his special friend & # 39; ".
Like many people, the family of four has distanced itself socially amid the global coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Duff recently shared his advice for dealing with any tension during this time.
"Guys, whenever they're mad at their man, these rooms are too tight to fight, they just do little things like hide his phone on the couch, deep down," he said.
Of course, fans shouldn't read too much in their post.
"Although I hid his phone today, I still like it," he wrote through the social network.
