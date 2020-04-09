This is the coronavirus vaccine study that anti-vaxxers need to see – BGR

A new study says there is a direct correlation between mandatory TB vaccination campaigns and the COVID-19 death rate.

People in countries that have mandatory BCG vaccination are less likely to contract the new coronavirus infection and less likely to die from COVID-19 complications.

The 100-year-old vaccine is already being tested in Australia, as researchers believe the vaccine could boost the immune system against other pathogens, including the new coronavirus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

More than 20 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in development right now, and the World Health Organization (WHO) said it will work on an initiative to make the new drugs widely available once they're approved. Some of these potential cures are already in Phase 1 of human trials, and some of them may be ready for emergency use as early as this fall. But it can take up to 18 months to be ready for the general population.

Inoculating as many people as possible with a medication intended to provide immunity to a terrible disease may seem obvious. Still, there may be people out there who would object to this life-saving treatment. Some anti-vaxxers have even claimed that the pandemic was not real in the past few weeks, but we have undoubtedly reached a point where no one can deny the severity of the new coronavirus. And vaccine vacillators should consult a new coronavirus study showing the importance of vaccines.

Reports from Australia a few days ago said that researchers in the country will study the effects of a 100-year-old vaccine against COVID-19. Administered to more than 130 million people each year to prevent tuberculosis, BCG can increase immunity in patients and improve their response to the new coronavirus. The BCG vaccine is not a COVID-19 vaccine per se, but it is theorized that it could help medical professionals fight the disease. And it's the healthcare workers who get the injection in the Australian study.

But other countries already have mandatory vaccine programs that include the BCG vaccine, and this is where things get interesting. Euronews uncovered a new study earlier this week looking at the correlation between BCG universal vaccination policy and reduced morbidity from COVID-19.

One of the most important discrepancies comes from the Iberian Peninsula, home to Spain and Portugal. Spain had a COVID-19 workload of almost 147,000 at the time of this writing, compared to the more than 13,100 cases in Portugal. When it comes to deaths, Spain has a staggering body count of 14,555 compared to just 380 in Portugal. The BCG vaccine policy is one possible explanation.

"We found that countries without universal BCG vaccination policies (Italy, the Netherlands, USA) have been more severely affected compared to countries with long-standing, universal BCG policies," the study says.

So we look at the data: countries that never implemented a universal BCG vaccine were badly affected by COVID-19, with a high number of deaths per capita. pic.twitter.com/YLe4rIbV2g – Gonzalo Otazu (@GonzaloOtazu) March 28, 2020

"There have been reports that the BCG vaccine can produce broad protection against respiratory infections," Gonzalo Otazu, one of the authors, said on Twitter. "So we look at the data: countries that have never implemented a universal BCG vaccine were badly affected by COVID-19, with a high number of deaths per capita."

Italy never had a universal vaccination policy against tuberculosis. More than 17,100 people died in the country from more than 135,500 cases. Japan has a universal BCG vaccine program. Only 93 people died from more than 4,250 cases in the region. Japan also failed to enforce strict social distancing measures.

The researchers also found that Iran, which started a mandatory BCG vaccination program in 1984, has a high number of deaths (nearly 4,000 out of more than 64,500 cases), compared to Japan. The latter began vaccinating the population against tuberculosis in 1947. The conclusion seems to be that early BCG vaccination gave more protection to older people who are now exposed to COVID-19.

We also found a correlation between the year of establishing a universal BCG policy and the mortality attributed to COVID-19. Countries with previous policies had reduced mortality, suggesting that the BCG vaccine may be protecting the elderly population. pic.twitter.com/t2vm5BJSdr – Gonzalo Otazu (@GonzaloOtazu) March 28, 2020

"Countries with a late start to universal BCG policy (Iran, 1984) had high mortality, consistent with the idea that BCG protects the vaccinated elderly population," the authors wrote. "We also found that the BCG vaccine also reduced the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in one country."

The same discrepancies can be seen in Europe, where eastern countries that were under the Soviet Union's sphere of influence had mandatory BCG vaccination programs. As a result, those regions have lower case counts than western countries. Germany is the best example of that. States that formed East Germany until 1990 had fewer cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people than states that belonged to West Germany, according to the Koh Institute in Germany that is managing the coronavirus outbreak.

These are initial findings, of course, but there appears to be a correlation between a vaccine that does not even target the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 death rate. Once a vaccine that can kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus is widely available, we could eradicate the disease, assuming everyone is vaccinated.

The study was published on medRxiv in a preprinted form, and is available in its entirety at this link.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock