This is how new customer limits affect grocery stores in Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration unveiled new rules for grocery stores in Massachusetts on Wednesday in response to concerns about exposure to COVID-19 within one of the few public destinations residents still visit frequently.

The new order issued by the Department of Public Health limits the number of people allowed inside a grocery store at a time to 40 percent of the building's legal occupancy, in order to encourage "social distancing in the store while preserves sufficient access for the public to be able to supply food and necessities ”amid efforts to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus.

"We heard from many of our local government colleagues and local public health boards that we needed," Baker said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, explaining why they decided to make the change.

The order, which builds on previous social distancing guidelines issued for grocery stores last month, excludes stores with a maximum capacity of up to 25 people, but directs local health officials to "consult with these stores to ensure the right protection. "

For larger stores, the new rules require workers to monitor the number of customers entering and leaving to ensure compliance with the 40 percent capacity limit, which includes both employees and buyers.

The immediate impact of the limit may vary by supermarket.

For example, Stop & Shop, the largest chain in Massachusetts, had not been limiting the number of customers in its stores until now.

But as shoppers who waited in line during their most recent supermarket visit may know, other local stores have recently instituted occupancy limits that are already below 40 percent of capacity.

Window signs remind shoppers to keep their social distance while waiting in the rain for their turn to shop, after customer capacity has been limited due to the virus outbreak at Market Basket in Salem, New Hampshire. —Charles Krupa / AP

Market Basket said in a statement on Wednesday that the limits to customers they imposed last week, based on the size of the individual store, are "really below the updated guidelines." Similarly, Trader Joe did not have an exact number, but said his self-imposed limits are "below the 40 percent capacity marker."

"Our stores are seeing how many customers can be on-site at the same time and still be able to practice social distancing," Kenyan friend Daniel, a spokesman for Trader Joe, told Boston.com.

Teresa Edington, a spokeswoman for Shaw’s and Star Market, said in an email on Wednesday that the two jointly owned chains have met a 20 percent capacity limit across New England since last Friday. Wegmans has been operating stores with 15-20 percent occupancy, according to its website. And Whole Foods has also been limiting customer capacity, "based on store size."

That's all to say: The new order is unlikely to pull existing lines out of supermarkets in Massachusetts, though it hasn't yet been seen how it will affect stores like Stop & Shop, which have not limited the number of customers in a time. Jen Brogan, a spokeswoman for the Quincy-based chain, said in an email that "they don't expect long lines or wait given the large size and surface of most of our stores."

The Baker administration order says grocery store workers must monitor the lines to "make sure customers keep an adequate distance from each other,quot; and call the police if they need help.

The new order also encourages the use of one-way aisles, "where practical,quot;, which local chains have increasingly adopted. Stop & Shop announced Tuesday that it had implemented one-way aisles in all of its stores. Market Basket, Star Market and Shaw & # 39; s have also adopted one-way aisles, their spokesmen said Wednesday.

Baker said Wednesday that the order is intended not only for the safety of customers but also for grocery store workers, as supermarkets across the country report their first coronavirus-related employee deaths. Market Basket announced Tuesday that an employee of the Salem, Massachusetts, chain had died after contracting the disease.

Baker praised grocery store workers during his press conference on Wednesday for his heroism on the "front line,quot; of the pandemic.

"This critical work does not go unnoticed and, on behalf of the community, I want to thank you for all the work you do every day during this crisis," he said.

