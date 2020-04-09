These 5 players will determine the success of the first defensive Patriots

COMMENTARY

The New England Patriots are no strangers to the roster rotation. Last year it was Trey Flowers and Trent Brown who left, for Detroit and Oakland, respectively. The year before that, it was Nate Solder (New York Giants), Danny Amendola (Detroit) and Malcolm Butler (Tennessee).

Patriots are used to this cycle. This is what happens when you reach the level of consistency that this franchise has for the last 20 years. Good teams have many good players. No team can afford to keep everyone forever. This is especially true in the NFL salary cap era today. Perhaps most remarkable about this New England run is their ability to re-tool on the go and never miss a beat, no matter who they lose.

But this offseason's drainage of talent has left the closet a little more bare than usual.

Losing Tom Brady would only be bad enough. But then you add other key exits like Kyle Van Noy (Miami), Jamie Collins (Detroit), Danny Shelton (Detroit) and Elandon Roberts (Miami), and things start to look a little bleak, especially on the defensive side of the ball

When you have Brady as your quarterback, your margin of error is greater. But in 2020, New England will be without the face of its franchise for the past 20 years, and will have a defense without several key contributors in 2020. Naturally, that margin of error is much smaller now.

Will the New England defense be able to maintain its high level of play from the 2019 season and help offset what is sure to be a weaker, Tom Brady-less offense in 2020? That could be a difficult task, considering the Patriots finished first in the NFL in 2019 in defensive DVOA, according to FootballOutsiders.com. In order for the defense to continue its performance from last season to this season, here are some players who will need to step up in 2020.

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Bentley, a 2018 fifth-round pick for the Patriots, got off to a fast start in his rookie season, and showed promise as an inside linebacker who seemed to quickly win favor with the coaching staff. Bentley used the green dot as the defensive call sign in the 2018 Patriots Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions, indicating his advanced knowledge of the playbook and the confidence coaches had in him as a rookie.

In that same Detroit game, Bentley also ripped his bicep muscle, put him on IR for the rest of the season, and ended what was turning out to be a promising rookie campaign.

Bentley failed to have the same impact in 2019 as he had in 2018 before getting injured, leaving him as a question mark for 2020. Part of his fall in production in 2019 was due to talent in the Patriots linebacker corps. , which limited Bentley's playing time. But Bentley also wasn't in the best position to be successful on the season. According to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, Bentley had conditioning problems early in training camp.

With New England linebacker depth extremely low at the moment, Bentley will have a chance to show that he can be a starting linebacker for this team.

Bentley is the best in the middle linebacker, where he can use his strong instincts and sound boarding technique to be a physical force in the middle for the Patriots defense, especially against the run. If he can stay healthy and be responsible, it will be key for the third year linebacker.

Adrian Phillips

In typical Bill Belichick fashion, what may seem like a signature under the radar could turn into a bargaining agreement in no time, if Adrian Phillips can re-form after suffering a broken forearm with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 that limited to only seven games.

Ahead of his injury-ridden 2019 season, Phillips earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2018, primarily for his work on special teams. However, Phillips also finished with 94 defensive tackles that year, so it's not a defensive bump, either. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Phillips recovered from his broken forearm to finish the 2019 season with a higher overall rating (87.5) than Devin McCourty (80.8), who, according to many reports, had one of the best seasons of his race in 2019 with the patriots

"He is the captain of that high school," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said of Phillips. "It will be difficult to replace."

Phillips, who signed a two-year deal with New England, provides depth to the team in that hybrid safety / linebacker position, where Patrick Chung has thrived for years. Chung, 32, plays physically, making it more difficult for NFL securities as they get older. The 27-year-old Phillips should help keep Chung cool while providing another versatile defensive chess piece for Bill Belichick to use next season. Phillips has the ability to play in both the safety and linebacker position, depending on the opponent's formation.

Beau Allen

Another position of need for the Patriots heading into the draft is the defensive line, both on the edge and inside.

After Danny Shelton left and signed with the Detroit Lions for two years and $ 8 million, New England turned and signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen to a two-year, $ 8 million plus charged deal. of incentives that entails a smaller capitalization stroke 2020 than Shelton's deal with the Lions.

However, don't let similar contracts fool you, as Allen and Shelton are not carbon copies of each other. At 6 & # 39; 3 ", 327 lbs., Allen is lighter than the 6 & # 39; 2,quot; and 345 lbs., And is capable of catching the quarterback in the air game more than Shelton, who was better at drawing. double teams and eating space in the middle to free up space for linebackers to make plays.

Allen had a poor 2019 at Tampa Bay, playing 16 percent of defensive snapshots in his second season with the team. Despite lack of playing time, Allen managed to finish with a 73.9 rating as a career defender, according to Pro Football Focus.

If you look back a couple of years back to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played from 2014 to 2017, you can see the type of player the Patriots hope to get. In his last two seasons with the Eagles, Allen had 46 combined QB pressures. In comparison, Danny Shelton had 32 combined QB pressures in two years in New England. With his ability to make plays in both the running and passing games, Allen has a chance to be a more complete player than Shelton, who excelled primarily at defense against running.

Allen is less consistent in taking on double teams and taking up space compared to Shelton, but still provides depth and some additional ability to rush the pass in a position of need for the team. With experience playing on three and four-man fronts, and the ability to play on special teams as well, Allen believes he has several roles on this team for 2020. If Allen can be the player he was in Philadelphia again, this will become in a smart signature for the team.

Chase Winovich

Winovich had a strong rookie season at Foxborough, playing all 16 games and finishing with 26 combined tackles, 10 QB hits, 4 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks. Those 5.5 sacks were good for the sixth-most Patriots rookie, and the most for a New England rookie since 2013.

Despite playing just 28.9 percent (291) of the Patriots' defensive snapshots in 2019, Winovich was sixth among all rookies in the 2019 draft class in sacks. Only Josh Allen (Jaguars), Nick Bosa (49ers), Brian Burns (Panthers), Maxx Crosby (Raiders) and Montez Sweat (Redskins) had more sacks than Winovich, and four of those five rookies were first-round picks and played significantly. more snapshots than Winovich.

If Michigan's product can become more than a situational passer in his second year with the team, it will go a long way in determining whether the New England defense can replicate its performance starting in 2019. To do that, Winovich he has to better resist running, and develop a more diverse range of fast passing movements.

The early returns from his rookie season were encouraging, but Winovich still has a lot to prove for his second season.

J.C. Jackson

Would you believe me if I told you that JC Jackson was already a Top-10 cornerback in the NFL?

No? Well you should.

Since Jackson's arrival in New England, quarterbacks have a passer rating of 48.7 against them, the lowest among the league qualifiers. That list includes his teammate and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore.

He also leads the rookie class of 2018 in career interceptions with eight.

In 2019, his opponent passer rating of 37.0 led all cornerbacks with at least 150 snapshots. His opponent completion rate of 49.2 percent was eighth best in the NFL, and just behind Gilmore's, which was 49 percent.

Jackson's elite production, coupled with his cheap salary (base salary of $ 750,000 in 2020), makes him a valuable player on this team for years to come. The 24-year-old will become a restricted free agent in 2021, meaning the team still controls his rights for at least another two years.

With Stephon Gilmore set to turn 30 in the 2021 season, the Patriots already have their next closed corner at J.C. Jackson.