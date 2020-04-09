The Yankees hit Luke Voit in their new book, & # 39; Luke & # 39; s Baseball Story & # 39;

Luke Voit took advantage of the hot temperatures on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the upper 80s and even playing 90 degrees, to do a little work at his home in the suburbs of St. Louis.

"I covered myself. Gassed. Leave the seed, ”he said, reciting his list of projects in a phone interview on Wednesday. "I'm trying to grow grass in my backyard. Having lots of trees, so it's been a great project. We planted another tree and planted some bushes as well. Trying to go to the best patio in the neighborhood."

This is not what the Yankees hitters hoped to do in April, of course. But the world has essentially halted in a semi-coordinated global effort to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. So, there is no baseball for Voit and his Yankees teammates, just questions about when baseball, and other sports, might return.

"It's crazy. Times are tough," said Voit. "I'm trying to do everything I can to stay fit for when all of these things are resolved. And I can work in my garden for the first time. I've been doing a lot of gardening work, doing things around the house. We've been getting rid of a lot, purging things we don't need. Washing the cars. It's beautiful outside. "

Another thing that Voit had planned to do this month is also not happening. His new children's book, "Luke’s Baseball Story," is for sale and he was supposed to visit several Bronx elementary schools to read the book to them and talk to them about life and the importance of hard work. Those visits obviously had to be postponed.

"The important thing about going to those schools is putting on a face and a person, and trying to give the kids someone to look up to, someone they've really met," Voit said. “I remember when I was little, I met a famous athlete or person and it was huge. I remember meeting Al MacInnis, who was a Blues player, at Costco when he was 12 years old. It was great. I always remember it ".

The idea for "Luke’s Baseball Story,quot; originated with a similar trip to a Bronx elementary school last year.

"I went to a P.E. class with the kids, I just went out with them and we talked about a lot of things," said Voit. "We did a 15-minute talk, then I played with them in their PE class. They said they haven't had a Yankees player come to their school, at least since the principal had been there, and that was like 25 or 30 years. The book was an idea, and Patrick (Powell), my marketing guy, had contact with a book company. I thought it would be a perfect idea to have my own book. "

Voit wanted the book to be about his memories of playing baseball as a child, with all the joy and wonder he still vividly remembers. So Voit and Powell chatted with author Richard Torrey about what they wanted in the book, and Torrey took it from there.

It goes without saying that Voit was satisfied with how it turned out.

"I like how it started with the ice cream truck," Voit said with a smile. “When I got home, it was always the boy who played directly in my backyard, whether it was baseball or any other sport. That is all I did. I was ready and just wanted to look good in my uniform. Then he talked about it.

"And I cared about playing, getting hit, so I wasn't looking at the planes or picking weeds or whatever. I was ready to go."

In Voit it is not lost that his book is about kids playing Little League baseball, but leagues across the country have been canceled. Baseball diamonds everywhere are empty.

"It stinks," he said. "I feel very bad for those children."

In the book, Little Luke plays for a team called Stars. And Little Luke's starting team hitter is called Cole. A nod to the Yankees' new ace, Gerrit Cole, perhaps?

"No," said Voit, laughing. "That was done prematurely."

And because the book was published before the Yankees signed Cole, Little Luke still has uniform number 45. Voit gave it to Cole and changed it to 59, honoring his little brother, John, who had been playing 59 for 59 years. soccer at West Point.

Proceeds from the book go to Stephen Siller's Tunnel to the Towers Foundation.

"That supports men and women on the front lines with firefighters, firefighters and military families who are in need," Voit said. "That's another big part of the book, too, that hits close to home with my brother in the military." And obviously, with all the people right now in the front line protecting us. ”

A copy of "Luke’s Baseball Story,quot; came to my house the day before the interview, so of course I let my 19-month-old daughter take a look. In five minutes, it had been flipped over and the cover was folded, a sure sign of approval, I told Voit.

"That is good," he said. "That makes me smile."

"Luke & # 39; s Baseball Story,quot; is not yet for sale; The original plan was to wait until his tour of the Bronx school ended. With that mandatory change in coronavirus plans in the plans, a website is being set up and Voit is also autographing hundreds of copies. A social media campaign is also being organized, aiming to donate books to parents of young and inspired readers.