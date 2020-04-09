The Weeknd: Usher stole my sound!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Singer The Weeknd has been pretty discreet these days in addition to his new music releases, but the R,amp;B star has accused Usher of stealing his style.

"& # 39; House of Balloons & # 39; literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes," the singer told Variety about his debut on the 2011 mixtape. "I heard & # 39; Climax & # 39 ;, that Usher song, and I said 'Holy f * ck, that's a Weeknd song'. "

He continued, "It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But as I got older, I realized it was a good thing."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here