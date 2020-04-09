The Weeknd: Usher stole my sound!

Singer The Weeknd has been pretty discreet these days in addition to his new music releases, but the R,amp;B star has accused Usher of stealing his style.

"& # 39; House of Balloons & # 39; literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes," the singer told Variety about his debut on the 2011 mixtape. "I heard & # 39; Climax & # 39 ;, that Usher song, and I said 'Holy f * ck, that's a Weeknd song'. "

He continued, "It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But as I got older, I realized it was a good thing."

Variety says they asked Usher's team for a response, but did not respond.

The Weeknd revealed that he almost pursued a career in film rather than music.

"I didn't know I had a gift for music, but I was always singing. I was really in trouble because I was singing in class, my poor mother became a real problem," he told the publication. "I was very shy, so I wasn't singing to my girlfriends or girls, but when I was 13, someone said, 'You actually have a very pretty voice.'"

Do you think Usher stole the loot from The Weeknd?