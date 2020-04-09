The Weeknd talks about the rumors he's fighting with Usher

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery after all.

Weekend has officially set the record right after his recent comments about Usher started to heat up on the internet. But first, let's review the facts.

In an interview sitting with Variety released on Wednesday, The Weeknd accused Usher of misusing his 2011 mixtape Balloon house as inspiration for the 2012 song "Climax,quot;.

"I heard‘ Climax & # 39 ;, that song by Usher, and I said, & # 39; Holy f – k, that is a song by Weeknd & # 39; ", he told the publication. "It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But as I got older, I realized it was a good thing."

Usher clearly heard about The Weeknd's comments, and turned to Instagram to sing an a cappella version of "Climax." Enter the #ClimaxChallenge, which was started by the singer and producer. Eric Bellinger to encourage The Weeknd to try playing Usher's falsetto notes.