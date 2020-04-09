The Weeknd responds to the drama "Climax,quot;. Meanwhile, Usher casts a little more shade on his claims.

Roommates, the Internet continues to go absolutely insane after The Weeknd's claims that Usher stole his style in his hit song "Climax." Most fans quickly agreed that The Weeknd needed to squeeze the brakes and show some respect, well, he finally responded, and his comments probably won't satisfy fans.

Any day on social media you can find some celebrity drama brewing, however the recent outburst between R,amp;B legend Usher and The Weeknd is likely that most people have not seen it coming.

In a recent interview, The Weeknd boldly claimed that Usher practically stole his style for Usher's single "Climax,quot; in 2012.

House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes. I heard "Climax,quot;, that song by Usher (2012), and I said: "Holy f ** k, that's a Weeknd song,quot;. It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I was also angry. But as I got older, I realized it's a good thing. "

Usher's social media and fans didn't have it and, to show their support, they started #ClimaxChallenge with fans singing their own performances of the song, and Usher also joined in and showed how talented the song is lying down. .

After all that, The Weeknd responded with this:

“Of course, the media sticks things out of context. Usher is a King and is always an inspiration, so it was flattering to hear what he and Diplo did in the climax. XO ".

Meanwhile, Usher tossed one last subliminal message in his direction and tweeted, "Have you ever seen the moon bark at the dog?" Wow chili!

