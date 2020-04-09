The Weeknd credits himself for inspiring Usher to use his musical style in 2012 Hit & # 39; Climax & # 39;

WENN

Although initially angry because the singer of & # 39; My Boo & # 39; he copied his alternative RnB style, the hit maker of & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39; Now he admits that he found the movement "very flattering".

Weekend believed he played a role in the success of Usher& # 39; s hit single "Climax". Eight years after the 2012 song from the "My Boo" singer's "Looking 4 Myself" album topped the R&B chart, "Blinding Lights" hitmaker went ahead to claim that his musician was inspired by his style. characteristic musical.

In Variety's latest cover story, the 30-year-old Canadian singer expressed his belief that his 2011 debut remix "House of Balloons" was used by the 41-year-old musician for his 2012 single. "& # 39; House of Balloons & # 39; literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes, "he said. "I heard & # 39; Climax & # 39 ;, that song Usher [2012], and I said, & # 39; Holy f ** k, that's a song by Weeknd & # 39 ;."

The "Starboy" singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, admitted to hearing his alternative R&B style on "Yeah!" Hitmaker's music initially made him angry. "It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I was also angry," he said. "But as I got older, I realized it's a good thing."

During the interview, the ex-boyfriend of Bella Hadid He also discussed the release of his latest album "After Hours". While many artists postponed their albums due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they went ahead with their plan because of their devotees. "The fans had been waiting for the album, and I felt like I had to deliver it," he said.

"Business success is a blessing, especially since the odds were against me: [music] streaming is down 10%, stores are closed, people can't go to concerts, but I didn't care. I knew how important that was my fans. "

The album itself was inspired by The Weeknd's own story. One song in particular, "Snowchild", talked about the dark weather when he was abusing drugs. "It was difficult growing up from where I was," he said. "I got into a lot of trouble, they kicked me out of school, I moved to different schools and I finally dropped out."

"I really thought the movie was going to be my way out, but I really couldn't make a movie to feel better, you know? Music was very direct therapy; it was immediate and people liked it. It definitely saved my life." trusted