The Weeknd clarifies his comments from Usher as the R,amp;B veteran begins the "Climax,quot; challenge – plus Diplo bells on

The Weeknd album speaks for itself. However, it wouldn't be a suitable press career for any artist if there wasn't a bit of controversy about it.

Between his lyrics that reference his personal life and the enticing images that accompany them, The Weeknd's art is as unique as it seems.

He often cites Ethiopian music and Michael Jackson as the main sources of inspiration, which is very clear.

Recently, the Starboy sat down with Variety and rummaged through some feathers when he talked about Usher's 2012 Climax success as a Weeknd song. The success came after he released his album House of Balloons that changed R,amp;B forever.

After a proper drag on social media, Usher entered the conversation with live voices when he sang the chorus in a clip posted on Instagram that started the Climax challenge.

Climax production lends itself to the House of Balloons era @weekend. When I listened to those first records, they left me speechless, moving in their silences, and an iconic spatial voice that felt unique on the Internet. the idea of ​​R,amp;B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring @usher – Thomas Wesley (@diplo) April 9, 2020

Social media users highlighted the tone and took it as a weapon to use against The Weeknd, whose voice is not as strong as Usher.

Diplo, who produced Climax, turned to Twitter to offer another point of view.

‘Climax production lends itself to the House of Balloons era @weekend When I listened to those first records, they left me speechless, moving in their silences, and an iconic spatial voice that felt unique on the Internet. the idea of ​​R,amp;B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring @ujier. & # 39;

The Heartless singer himself also weighed in to clarify his earlier comments that he was "angry,quot; when he first heard the song. He also recognized that Usher is a legend.

Of course, the media sticks things out of context. Usher is a King and is always an inspiration, so it was flattering to hear what he and Diplo did in the climax. XO https://t.co/GdLX4xD58a – The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 9, 2020

‘Of course, the media sticks things out of context. Usher is a King and is always an inspiration, so it was flattering to hear what he and Diplo did in the climax. XO ’

