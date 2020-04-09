The Weeknd claims it owes its early success to Ariana Grande

WENN

The hitmaker of & # 39; Starboy & # 39 ;, who partnered with the singer of & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; for the 2014 hit 'Love Me Harder', she talks about how she got in touch with super producer Max Martin.

Weekend you owe your early professional success to Ariana Grande after his collaboration with the pop star led him to become a super producer Max Martin.

Hitmaker "Starboy" partnered with Ariana for the 2014 hit "Love Me Harder," which was produced by hit producer Martin, and now reveals that meeting him led to the creation of his songs "In the Night ". "Can't Feel My Face" and the songs from her triple platinum release, "Starboy".

"Ariana was my foot in the door with Max, my chance to show him & # 39; I can play this game & # 39 ;, you know?" The Weeknd tells Variety. "But when we walked into the room together, we didn't really connect that much. So someone invited him to a show I did at the Hollywood Bowl, and he saw 15,000 people singing, and I think he said, 'OK, there's something that I do not understand ". "

And he adds: "So we sat down again and the first song we created was & # 39; In the Night & # 39;".

The singer released his fourth album, "After Hours", last month.