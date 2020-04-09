The stranded climber in Boulder's second Flatiron is rescued.

A man who was climbing in Boulder on Thursday was rescued after being stranded on the Second Flatiron, the sheriff's office said.

About 4:25 p.m. The sheriff's office was notified of the climber in the Dodge Block route area, according to a press release. The climber, who was climbing freely, without using climbing equipment, was alone.

Members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group reached the climber, secured him, and lowered him to the ground. The rescue took about two hours. Workers from the sheriff's office and the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks assisted.