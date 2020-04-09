The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Jennifer Aydin feels & # 39; better & # 39; after testing positive for coronavirus

Instagram

Sharing that he's been feeling better now, Bravo's personality shares in an Instagram video: "Today it's actually 10 days from the first day I started feeling symptoms."

Jennifer Aydin from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"She is the latest celebrity to announce that she has tested positive for Coronavirus. Bravo's personality shared the news on his Instagram account, detailing his recent condition.

In the video she took from bed on Wednesday, April 9, Jennifer told her followers that her husband, plastic surgeon Bill Aydin, brought her a test home after being symptomatic for several days. "Why have I been MIA: I have been sick for the past 10 days and Monday is when my test came back positive," the video captioned.

She explained in the video, "My symptoms started last week on Monday, where I felt extreme fatigue … no fever. I was asking Bill to take a test home with me, but he was reluctant at first because he was not normal. symptom like fever or severe cough. So by day two or three, I insisted that I take a test home. "

"I've been better now, that's why I'm registering," added Jennifer. "There were some difficult days where I was extremely and slept a lot. I have a very heavy headache and extreme night sweats. I lost my sense of taste and smell."

Sharing that she has been feeling better now, Jennifer continued: "Today is 10 days from the first day I started feeling symptoms. So I will keep you posted on how I feel. I just want to keep you up to date on why I haven't posted a lot ".

The television star also said that she has been kept away from her children and "quarantined in my room." She continued, "I hope everyone is well and that they stay home, because now is all we have to do. Just stay home to prevent the spread of this terrible disease. And remember boys, we are all in this together." Stay safe, be fine!

Aydin joined the ex "The Real Housewives of Orange County"star Jim Edmonds, Tom Hanks, Pink, Idris Elba and more, when announcing its COVID-19 diagnosis. The disease has claimed more than 14,800 lives in the United States. USA