‘The Rich Eisen Show’ to air on NBC Sports Network – Deadline

Sports host Rich Eisen said Thursday that his talk show on the recently closed Audience Network will air on the NBC Sports Network beginning Monday. Rich Eisen's show It will last two months.

Rich Eisen's show is a simultaneous broadcast of your daily SiriusXM program. On NBCSN, it will continue Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico, who debuted on April 6, giving the network three hours of live conversation.

Starting next Monday you can start seeing us at @NBCSports NBCSN every business day from 1-3pm ET. You can listen to the full 3-hour streaming on @SIRIUSXM and watch the live stream at https://t.co/JUNL4rc8Hs Knock on wood if you are with us. – Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 9, 2020

The show's comeback is a fortuitous moment for both Eisen and NBC, who host a daily schedule with the NFL Network presenter and NFL network draft presenter, just two weeks before the start of that gigantic event on 23. of April.

"We are excited to bring Rich and Rich Eisen's show on board for the next two months as we continue to offer special programming in these uncertain times, "said Jon Miller, President of Programming for NBC Sports and NBCSN." Rich and his team are in a unique position to provide viewers with a compelling mix of NFL-related discussion and … extolling guests who have been a hallmark of the show. "

Eisen, for his part, agrees, saying he is "excited to be working with NBC Sports this spring and what it means for the continued success of this show." He is a four-time Sports Emmy nominee and was a lifelong personality on ESPN before becoming the NFL Network's first on-air talent.