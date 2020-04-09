The real housewives Apollo BLASTS Kenia Moore's husband Marc Daly – & # 39; He is an idiot & # 39;

Does former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Apollo Nida still feel like Kenya Moore?

You will recall that five seasons ago, when Apollo was still married to Phaedra, he lied and said that Kenya had flirted with him.

Well, now Apollo is coming to Kenya's defense, as their marriage seems to be falling apart.

Apollo and her former Real Housewives husband Peter Thomas recently sat down for a virtual interview with Michelle "ATLien,quot; Brown of the StraightFromtheA.com website. During the interview, Apollo expressed his disdain for Kenya's husband Marc and the way he has treated her throughout the season.

Apollo said, "He's a real … you know what? I don't like that boy, man. He's a real d-k. He's an idiot."

Apollo made the statements while sitting with his fiancé Sherien Almufti.

Both Peter and Apollo admitted that they are not avid observers of the show, however, Apollo revealed that he and his future wife follow the show through blogs and gossip sites, who have shared some tea about Kenya and their shaky marriage.

Apollo added: “Oh sorry, excuse my language. He is a d-k. I am sorry. I don't care, man. He is degrading. It's like a fool, man. I could slap him. Really, it's not great, man. It's not great. "