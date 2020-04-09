The producer of & # 39; Full House & # 39; Thomas L. Miller dies of complications from heart disease

The 79-year-old producer, who helped develop & # 39; Happy Days & # 39 ;, & # 39; Laverne and Shirley & # 39; and & # 39; Mork and Mindy & # 39 ;, was also known for winning a Tony Award in 2011 for Best Work for & # 39; War Horse & # 39 ;.

Thomas L. MillerThe brains behind beloved American TV comedies like "Full House" and "Family Matters" have died.

The 79-year-old producer died over the weekend (April 5) of complications from heart disease.

He also supervised television favorites such as "Bosom Buddies", "Perfect Strangers" and "Step by Step".

Miller was born in 1940 in Milwaukee and moved to Los Angeles in the early 1960s.

With his production partner Edward K. Milkis, he helped develop "Happy Days", "Laverne & Shirley" and "Mork & Mindy" and the films "Silver Streak", "Foul Play" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" .

Miller was also successful on the New York stage and won a Tony Award in 2011 for Best Play for "War Horse". He was nominated in the same category in 2019 for "Tootsie".