The post-show special & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; get Joel McHale as host

Instagram

To air on Netflix on April 12, & # 39; Tiger King and I & # 39; He will present new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Up News Info –

Joel McHale has signed on to host a new post-show special "Tiger King" for Netflix.

After the success of the "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"docu-series on Exotic Joe and its Oklahoma Zoo, which debuted on Netflix on March 20, the bosses of the streaming platform have been struggling to jump on the phenomenon and provide more programming, while the main character spends time behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot.

And now it looks like they've found a new outlet for fans, and they invited comedian and actor McHale to present.

<br />

"& # 39; The Tiger King and I & # 39 ;: a post-Tiger King show hosted by Joel McHale featuring new interviews with (Tiger King stars) John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie , Rick Kirkman and Jeff and Lauren Lowe – will be released on April 12, "a statement said.

It is not the only "Tiger King" special in the works. Also on Thursday, the heads of Fox TV and the gossip site TMZ announced their own unique show, "TMZ Investigates Tiger King – What Really Went Down?", Which will air on the US network. USA Monday April 13.