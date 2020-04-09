"The Peanut Butter Falcon" star Zack Gottsagen signs a talent development deal with Kapital Entertainment – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment has signed a talent deal with Zack Gottsagen, the rising star of The Peanut Butter Hawk. Under the pact, Kapital intends to develop a series starring Gottsagen, who made history at the Oscars this year as the first person with Down Syndrome to appear at the award ceremony.

The Peanut Butter Hawk It made his acting debut for Gottsagen, who had studied acting since he was a child and worked as an usher at his local cinema while pursuing his dream of becoming a movie star.

Kaplan watched the movie, in which Gottsagen stars alongside Shia LaBeof and Dakota Johnson, with their family during the December vacation. Everyone was impressed by Gottsagen's performance, which led to Kaplan's decision to search for the actor for a potential television series.

"I was so touched by Zack from the moment he was on screen," said Kaplan. "His gentle, optimistic and authentic acting helped make The Peanut Butter Hawk One of the best movies of the year. I am honored that Zack allows me to be his partner. "

This is the first talent deal for Kapital. It's not a business the independent studio plans to be in, except in one-off cases like Gottsagen. The actor will serve as a producer on a show developed for him, which his manager, Joel Zadak, will produce through Artists First.

Gottsagen's role as aspiring fighter Zak in dramatic comedy The Peanut Butter Hawk It has earned him accolades, including the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival and the 2020 Award for Newcomers from the Hollywood Critics Association. The film, which premiered on South by Southwest, was an unexpected success, with more than $ 20 million to become the highest grossing indiet film of 2019.

Gottsagen's agent is KMR's Gail Williamson, who represents many actors with disabilities and has long been an advocate for actors with special needs. Both Williams and Zadak have children with Down syndrome.

Additionally, Gottsagen is represented by attorney Priya Verma at Morris Yorn.