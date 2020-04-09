Home Entertainment The New York man hits the police officer who was allegedly brutalizing...

The New York man hits the police officer who was allegedly brutalizing a suspect! (Video)

A New York City police officer was hit in the face by a masked man, who believed the officer was brutalizing a helpless suspect.

The incident occurred yesterday in the Bronx, as the officer and his partner arrested a man suspected of having committed a robbery.

A passerby, who saw the two men fight the robbery suspect, was upset by the officer's treatment of the helpless 27-year-old Yoemdy Castro, so he took action and hit the policeman in the face several times. times.

