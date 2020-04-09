The New York man hits the police officer who was allegedly brutalizing a suspect! (Video)

A New York City police officer was hit in the face by a masked man, who believed the officer was brutalizing a helpless suspect.

Here is the video of the police officer being beaten

The incident occurred yesterday in the Bronx, as the officer and his partner arrested a man suspected of having committed a robbery.

A passerby, who saw the two men fight the robbery suspect, was upset by the officer's treatment of the helpless 27-year-old Yoemdy Castro, so he took action and hit the policeman in the face several times. times.

The police officer was attacked by Nelson Jiménez, 31, who began beating the officer in front of a crowd of passersby who had gathered on a sidewalk near 183rd Street and Davidson Avenue in University Heights to see the arrest.

Nelson tried to flee after hitting the cop, but clearly not a foot fleet.

And to make matters worse, the 31-year-old vigilante had his pants down, so he struggled to walk as well.

Agents later captured and arrested Jiménez at a nearby warehouse, police sources said. The charges against him are pending.

