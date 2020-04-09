The most famous Apollo 13 quotes originated in Hollywood

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – The best-known Apollo 13 quotes originated not from space or Mission Control, but from Hollywood.

Their moon-bound spacecraft wrecked by an oxygen tank explosion on April 13, 1970, the astronauts urgently radioed, "Houston, we've had a problem here."

The writers for the 1995 movie "Apollo 13,quot; wanted to beat him up. Thus was born "Houston, we have a problem."

Even more artistic license was obtained with the mobilization speech by NASA flight director Gene Kranz to his team in Houston.

Kranz never stated, "Failure is not an option."

Ask Kranz what he actually said to flight controllers, and he recounts it without hesitation a second half a century later.

"I've never lost an American in space, I'm sure I'm not going to lose one now. This team is coming home. You have to believe it. Your team must believe it. And we must make it happen."

Kranz said the filmmakers came up with "Failure is not an option."

Do you wish you had said it? "No, I am satisfied with what I said."

Kranz constantly finds himself making things clear: "in fact, every time I speak."

"I try not to plagiarize," he said with a smile.

He borrowed the phrase for the title of his 2000 autobiography.

Director Ron Howard's film starring Ed Harris as Kranz and Tom Hanks as mission commander Jim Lovell was based on Lovell's 1994 autobiography, "Lost Moon." Actors Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon portrayed Apollo 13 astronauts Fred Haise and Jack Swigert.

