The 2016 Masters produced one of the most dramatic finals in recent major history, with the final round of Danny Willett's victory repeating, in its entirety, on Thursday at Sky Sports Golf.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth had a one-shot lead before the final day at Augusta National, with the then-22-year-old looking to become the two-time Junior Masters champion and just the fourth consecutive Green Jacket winner.

Spieth was the first defending champion to have a 54 advantage since Ben Hogan in 1954 and was in a seventh consecutive Masters round where he led or co-led, breaking Arnold Palmer's record of six that was established in 1961.

Spieth ended up finishing in second place alongside Lee Westwood.

Smylie Kaufman was Spieth's closest rival and started shooting, while Bernhard Langer, 58 at the time, was two behind Hideki Matsuyama and looking to break the record for the oldest oldest winner in history.

Jason Day was adrift three times as he pursued a seventh world victory in 14 starts, with Willett alongside him and had never won a professional event coming from more than one hit back on the last day.

Willett ended the week with five minors and earned $ 1.8 million for his victory.

Spieth ran clear on the front nine and logged four consecutive birdies from the sixth to reach the curve with a five-shot lead, only to follow consecutive bogeys from the 10th by hitting him twice at Rae & # 39; s Creek on the 12th way. to a quadruple-bogey seven.

Willett, who only made her second appearance at the Masters, posted a final day 67, matching the second-lowest winless round in Augusta, to claim a three-shot victory and a maiden title.

Lower rounds without bogey winners at the Masters 66 Doug Ford 1957 67 Phil Mickelson 2010 67 Danny Willett 2010

The Englishman was the only man on the field to play under par for the week, four strokes fewer than the closest challenger, Angel Cabrera, and Willett's return over the weekend was one of the greatest for blows won in total in the recent history of the Masters.

