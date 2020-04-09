The lift operator "is not paying attention,quot; when the New Jersey man suffocated.

A ski lift operator in Vail was clearing the snow and "not paying attention,quot; when a New Jersey man drowned after his coat was caught in the elevator, according to an incident report of the death in February.

Jason Varnish, 46, of Short Hills, died of positional suffocation on February 13 in the Blue Sky Basin area of ​​Vail Mountain, according to the Eagle County coroner.

Varnish, skiing with his friend Steven Skolnick, was trying to get on a chairlift, but the seat was upright. The men, while trying to board, tried to push the seat down, and Skolnick fell.

Skolnick, according to the report, told Deputy Devan Salazar of the Eagle County Sheriff's Office that Varnish had trouble getting on the elevator. Varnish's clothing was caught in the rubber stopper at the bottom of the seat. He was lifted 20 to 25 feet off the ground when Skolnick "yelled at the elevator operator to stop him," according to the report. "The elevator operator was not paying attention and had been clearing the snow in the area."

The elevator stopped "a few seconds later,quot;.

"Jason was struggling, trying to unhook and unbutton his coat," the report said.

Skolnick and several onlookers tried to reach Varnish's feet in an attempt to push up and relieve the pressure of his weight because it was clear that he was drowning.

Skolnick "told the elevator operator to reverse the elevator," according to the report. Initially, the elevator operator said he could not reverse the elevator without permission. "A short time later," the elevator was reversed and Varnish was "cut." He was unconscious and CPR was performed.

His death has been declared an accident.