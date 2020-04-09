The lift operator "is not paying attention,quot; when the New Jersey man suffocated.

Home Local News The lift operator "is not paying attention,quot; when the New Jersey man...

The lift operator "is not paying attention," when the New Jersey man suffocated.

Matilda Coleman
A ski lift operator in Vail was clearing the snow and "not paying attention,quot; when a New Jersey man drowned after his coat was caught in the elevator, according to an incident report of the death in February.

Jason Varnish, 46, of Short Hills, died of positional suffocation on February 13 in the Blue Sky Basin area of ​​Vail Mountain, according to the Eagle County coroner.

Varnish, skiing with his friend Steven Skolnick, was trying to get on a chairlift, but the seat was upright. The men, while trying to board, tried to push the seat down, and Skolnick fell.

Skolnick, according to the report, told Deputy Devan Salazar of the Eagle County Sheriff's Office that Varnish had trouble getting on the elevator. Varnish's clothing was caught in the rubber stopper at the bottom of the seat. He was lifted 20 to 25 feet off the ground when Skolnick "yelled at the elevator operator to stop him," according to the report. "The elevator operator was not paying attention and had been clearing the snow in the area."

The elevator stopped "a few seconds later,quot;.

