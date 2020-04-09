The legacy of the modern family

Modern Family It may now end after 11 seasons, but its impact on television will probably never be forgotten.

When the show started in 2009, it felt somewhat innovative. There weren't many gay couples adopting babies on screen, and there weren't many family shows with the same tone as the previous one. Modern He was offering that has changed in the years since, and that's one of the things that co-creator Chris Lloyd sees as the legacy of the show.

"I think I could have said that family shows don't have to be a bit treacherous, sentimental, you know, angled more for the family's kids and not for the adults," says Lloyd. "We said you can tell stories about the family that have a little bit of sophistication for them, a little bit of anger and sadness, and then not everyone is happy. But you know, we also try to always have a balance between really funny comic moments and some sincere moments. "