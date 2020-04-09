The legacy of the modern family

Modern Family It may now end after 11 seasons, but its impact on television will probably never be forgotten.
When the show started in 2009, it felt somewhat innovative. There weren't many gay couples adopting babies on screen, and there weren't many family shows with the same tone as the previous one. Modern He was offering that has changed in the years since, and that's one of the things that co-creator Chris Lloyd sees as the legacy of the show.
"I think I could have said that family shows don't have to be a bit treacherous, sentimental, you know, angled more for the family's kids and not for the adults," says Lloyd. "We said you can tell stories about the family that have a little bit of sophistication for them, a little bit of anger and sadness, and then not everyone is happy. But you know, we also try to always have a balance between really funny comic moments and some sincere moments. "
Hope balance is what people will really remember.
"I think people, when they think about the show, they will remember laughing a lot at Phil or Cam or Gloria, but also being touched by moments that seemed very real to them, and that could be what could make them want to visit again. these episodes at some point in his life. "
Lloyd is proud to have created a program that people wanted to return to, especially for the past 11 years.
"It is difficult in this age of a million stations and everyone is watching television on their phones and our laptops and their devices and their car viewers and everything in between, with new things coming out every day, having something that lasts 11 years,quot;. He says. "And that is really a credit to me, I have to say that our actors, probably more than anything, because they are very interesting and very, very funny and they make this world seem really real. But it is an achievement on their part, everyone part of keeping the show cool enough for people to come back for more after 250 episodes. "
You can catch up on the full final season of Modern Family on Hulu
