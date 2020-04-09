The largest shipbuilder in the US Navy. USA Start building a new guided missile destroyer – Defense Blog

Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest military shipbuilding company in the United States, announced Wednesday that its Newport News shipbuilding division officially began manufacturing the Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) class destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128) on Monday. .

The start of manufacturing means that the first 100 tons of steel were cut.

"As we begin this important milestone in the construction of another great warship, we look forward to continuing production and continuing the extraordinary legacy of the Navy destroyer fleet," said George Nungesser, Ingalls DDG 51 Program Manager.

The ship's name pays tribute to former US Senator Ted Stevens, who served as a pilot in World War II and later as a senator representing Alaska. When he left office in 2009, he was the US Republican Senator. USA With more years in history.

Ingalls has delivered 31 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the Navy. Other destroyers currently under construction include Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), and Jack H. Lucas (DDG125).

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable multi-mission ships and can carry out a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States' military strategy.

Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously combating aerial, surface and underground battles. The ship contains countless offensive and defensive weapons designed to meet maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.