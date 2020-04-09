The humble phone call has returned

In Albany, Louisiana, the priests and deacons of the Church of St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland, recently divided a list of 900 parishioners to call to verify them, something they never did because they saw their members in person. Some of the parishioners in the rural community outside New Orleans were suspicious when they responded, accustomed to automatic calls from unknown numbers.

But Brad Doyle, the associate priest, said they relaxed when he began to speak. They discussed their daily routines and said they missed Sunday service, especially before Easter. A congregation went into detail about the Netflix documentary "Tiger King,quot;. Many just wanted to hear a prayer, he said.

Grace McClellan, 32, a high school teacher in Charleston, South Carolina, also used the phone calls as an antidote to the loneliness of living away from family and friends. She has begun to synchronize a walk and daily conversation with her best friend, who lives in Connecticut. With her friend's voice playing through her headphones, "she feels as close to a real walk together as possible," McClellan said.

The return of the voice call is a setback for telecommunications companies. For years Verizon, CenturyLink and AT,amp;T have withdrawn copper wire telephone lines that were introduced 150 years ago.

Instead, companies have invested in broadband networks and expanding capacity for things like high-resolution video and video games. They also beefed up their networks to handle the next-generation wireless technology, called 5G, which will allow people to download a movie in seconds and can spur a wave of driverless car technology and robotics.

"For years, we've seen a steady decrease in the amount of time people spend talking to each other, especially on wireless devices," said Kyle Malady, Verizon's chief technology officer, in a statement. "The move to stay home has rekindled people's hunger to stay connected, voice to voice."

The increase in voice calls is for both business and personal purposes, said Chris Sambar, executive vice president of technology and operations for AT,amp;T. Before the spread of the coronavirus led to orders to stay home, wireless calls typically peaked in the morning and afternoon rush hours. Once people reached their offices and schools, call volumes fell.