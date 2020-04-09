The global battle for the coronavirus continues amid "flashes of hope,quot;

The world began this week to see small but encouraging signs that concerted efforts to dramatically change human behavior (suspend daily routines by staying home) are slowing the insidious spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands and has Sick more than 1 million more on various continents.

But, a simple word that epidemiologists say cannot be emphasized enough, these early indications, while promising, should not be interpreted to mean that everything will be fine in the early days of summer. Although President Donald Trump tweeted Monday about a light at the end of a tunnel, the warnings from scientists and other government officials evoke a very, very long tunnel.

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus publicly emerged in December, the end of a month-long blockade causes residents to take small steps toward some version of normalcy. In Italy, where the next viral wave has killed more than 17,000, a delayed but committed resolution to stay indoors has greatly decreased the rate of contagion.

And in the United States, the death toll, which is now growing by more than 1,000 a day, has continued to rise, and in recent days, the deadliest country so far in this pandemic. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Fox News Wednesday that he was beginning to see "some glimpses of hope," so much so that he expected previous projections of 100,000 to 200,000 related viruses. with the deaths they would be reduced.

Even in New York City, now the gruesome epicenter where hundreds of people continue to die every day, officials cite a slowdown in hospitalizations as evidence that social estrangement and other modifications, particularly the shutdown of vitality and city ​​economy, they are working.

"We are flattening the curve," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday, a day the state reported more than 700 deaths. "Thank God. Thank God. Thank God."

Undoubtedly, terrifying developments continue to emerge in many parts of the United States, and scientists and political leaders warn that the situation is changing day by day. Amid moderate optimism, new flashes of misery appeared.

In Wayne County, Michigan, which includes Detroit, 192 deaths have been announced this week. In Mahoning County, Ohio, which includes Youngstown, the death toll rose Wednesday, to 28 from 19. In Illinois, state officials reported 82 additional deaths, many in the Chicago area. And near St. Louis, where cases and deaths have risen rapidly, the Missouri National Guard was turning a hotel into a treatment site ready to accept patients next week.

Still, according to experts, there were tentative signs of calm. The reason is quite elementary, according to Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health: "On a very simple level, you cannot transmit the virus to another person if you are not physically close to them."

Orders to stay home nearly halted travel for most Americans in late March, according to an analysis of anonymous cell phone location data by The New York Times. According to the data, Americans in much of the Northeast, Midwest, and West followed orders from state and local officials to stay home, but delays in issuing such orders in other areas, including parts of the Southeast. , potentially attenuated the impact of social distancing measures. .

"It's just math," said Natalie Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida. "If people dramatically reduce the number of people they are interacting with, that will reduce the spread of the disease."

"These kinds of strategies have worked," he added.

But the many variables at play, starting with the unpredictable nature of the virus, require that the effectiveness of these strategies be placed in context.

In the United States, there are decisions by some states not to impose orders to stay home; fears that warmer weather will attract people to socialize; and, especially, the low and inconsistent availability of tests, a fundamental tool to track the disease and prevent the spread.

"What we have seen in the short term is that very strict measures, which have a great social impact, have been effective in reducing the growth rate," said Joseph Lewnard, assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Berkeley

"Unfortunately, the flattening of the curve that we see now does not necessarily paint an optimistic picture of the reopening of society as it was before the epidemic," he said.

Without a vaccine, any progress is fragile, temporary. Social distancing measures cannot continue forever. And if they are relaxed without careful testing and isolation of new patients, the researchers say the number of infections and deaths is likely to increase again.

Lewnard and Jha said it could be months before Americans can return to their pre-pandemic lifestyle of unrestricted movement. Even then, they said, such a return would be better in stages, with the vigilante government looking for signs of an outbreak.

"I imagine from May to June, we could see how things open between 25 and 50%," said Jha. “We could have between 70 and 80% for the summer, but there are no big gatherings, no baseball games, no overcrowded beaches.

"We will have to experiment."

What Jha envisions for the United States in a couple of months is where Wuhan City is essentially located, mainly due to draconian measures taken by China's authoritarian government, including the requirement that people with mild symptoms be sent to sites. mass quarantine.

In December, doctors in Wuhan hospitals raised the alarm about a mysterious pneumonic illness, only to be reprimanded for spreading rumors. The Chinese government eventually took action, but only after significant delays in addressing the virus and informing the public about the possibility of person-to-person transmission.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million, was closed, as was the surrounding Hubei province, with almost 60 million residents. The only hives of human activity were overwhelmed hospitals, where there were too few test kits for too many patients, who in turn were infecting others, including healthcare workers.

Across the country, the enactment of Mao-era social controls limited citizen movement and slowed the economy. However, the most severe measures were applied to Wuhan, where the sick and the potentially exposed were separated from their families and sent to mass quarantine centers and isolation sites.

"The most important thing was not the closure," said Xihong Lin, a professor of biostatistics at Harvard University, who recently participated in a document examining the government's epidemic response in Wuhan. "The most important thing was to remove the source of infections from the network to protect family members."

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus had officially sickened 81,865 and killed 3,335 in China, although the country has been accused by US intelligence officials of failing to widely report its epidemic statistics. Furthermore, the extreme measures of the government were by no means perfect; mismanagement cost lives, and the impact on the economy and mental health has yet to be determined.

Still, experts agree that China's swift and ruthless actions slowed the invisible tide. "Each country can use the Wuhan experience and adapt it to its own situation and culture," Lin said.

On Wednesday, when an unrestricted Wuhan hesitantly entered his altered future, a comment posted by Xinhua, the state news agency, celebrated the city's determination and hard work during the epidemic, but noted that "cautious unlocking is far away." of being a final victory. " about the health threat. "

From Wuhan, the coronavirus moved more intensively to Italy. Again, delays in performing a form of full-throated social distancing had deadly consequences.

By the time a man tested positive for the virus in Italy's Lombardy region on February 20, he had probably infected many, including those at a local hospital. Three days later, health officials found an apparently unrelated outbreak.

The northern region of the country began to close schools and museums and put a curfew on bars, while some politicians in Rome assured the world that Italy was safe to visit and that only a very small percentage of Italians had the virus. .

That soon changed. While some of those responsible argued and argued, the virus turned into a forest fire, with hundreds of cases multiplying into thousands. When the government shut down the entire country, an unprecedented blockade for a western democracy, on March 10, waves of infection were flooding the overwhelmed healthcare system of northern Italy, forcing doctors to make divine decisions about which patients to try to save. and which ones to remove. Breathing equipment.

For the most part, Italians stayed home as hundreds of deaths increased daily. And in early April, its restrictive measures seemed to be slowing down the contagion rate. On Tuesday, authorities reported the fewest new infections since the first days after the national shutdown.

Now the Italian government is preparing a slow and measured reopening. Schools are likely to remain closed until September, and leaving home may depend on test results.

"This is an extraordinary result," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on television Tuesday night, after the latest statistics showed that the rate of contagion had decreased from one person infecting about three people. a person infecting only one. "The measures have worked, and we can finally start planning for the future."

But he emphasized that Italy could not afford to let its guard down. "It takes little to spoil the work we've done so far," said Speranza. "It only takes one wrong moment, one wrong behavior, some lightness, excessive optimism."

After Italy, the world's coronavirus hot spot became New York State, where 6,268 died in the pandemic, including 779 on one day this week. While most of the deaths, more than 4,000, have occurred in an abnormally quiet New York City, hundreds more have been reported in the Westchester suburbs and Long Island, and authorities say others are likely dying in their home, not counting as victims of the virus. .

Typically, workers at the city's Chief Medical Examiner's Office arrive within a few hours to collect a body. Now the wait can last up to 24 hours, according to Lt. Edwin Raymond, a police officer working in North Brooklyn who has responded to nine 911 calls involving dead bodies in six days.

The ambulance siren has become the city's soundtrack as deaths have skyrocketed, Raymond said. "This thing, from cough to fever, is pronounced in a week."

Experts say possible reasons for the high number include the city's high population density and the long time before orders to stay home were established. "You have a bad hand to begin with," George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco, told a journalist calling him from New York City.

During his daily press conference on Wednesday, Cuomo in no way downplayed the horror of death on such a scale, at a time when even basic grief rituals have been reversed. That is why he said he had "mixed emotions,quot; over the news that the number of hospitalizations had decreased in recent days, indicating that social distancing measures, at least for now, were flattening the rising arc of infections. .

"If we stop what we are doing, you will see that curve change," Cuomo said.

Jeffrey Shaman, professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University, who advises New York City, shares the governor's highly qualified sense of progress.

"There is some optimism on this front," Shaman said. But he also warned that "we should not be exuberant and not get ahead of ourselves," and said another two weeks can tell whether the New York curve is flattening out without question.

The professor searched for the correct term to describe his mental state before deciding to be "patiently optimistic,quot;.

In other parts of the country, where communities are struggling or preparing for their pandemic moment, government officials are emphasizing the need for social distancing by citing statistics that are both upsetting and reassuring.

In Washington state, where in February the virus ripped through a nursing home in Kirkland, eventually killing 37 people, the spread rate began to stabilize, and it is comforting that the death toll does not rise as fast as in other states. .

Over the weekend, Governor Jay Inslee reported that the state was returning fans provided by the federal government. And on Wednesday, it announced that an army field hospital the federal government had built next to CenturyLink Field in Seattle would be phased out, now that concerns about the hospital's capacity have lessened.

"These soldiers uprooted their lives to help the people of Washington when we needed them most," Inslee said. "Since then, it's clear that other states need them more than we do."

Additional evidence is found of the impact of social distancing in California, where many counties moved early to impose orders to stay home and where investigators have lowered their projections of deaths. The state now lends hundreds of fans to other needy locations.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday even referred to a "sense of optimism,quot; that the state had kept its infection rate below levels that would put pressure on hospitals.

Moderating that optimism are the absolute numbers in California (17,000 coronavirus cases and at least 440 deaths), as well as state officials' prediction that waves of infection will continue. Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said the state peak would come in late May.

With so many uncertainties about the course of the coronavirus at stake, largely because very little real testing has been done, city and state leaders have taken advantage of the apparent effects of social estrangement as a way to raise hopes and rally their communities to stay. the course.

In Detroit, which has reported more than 5,800 cases and more than 250 deaths, hospitals cannot handle the number of sick and a convention center has been converted to a field hospital. Hundreds of public employees have been quarantined and thousands of health workers have tested positive for the virus. Fear throbs through the empty streets of the city.

But Mayor Mike Duggan reported Tuesday what he called "the first ray of light," indicating that social distancing was slowing the city's death rate.

He seemed to channel Winston Churchill in both his sincerity and calm.

"We are going to lose many of our neighbors in the next few days," said the mayor of Detroit. "It's going to get worse before it gets better. But we can get through this if we keep doing what we're doing."