The future regrets inspiring late WRLD juice for drug use

The rapper from & # 39; Low Life & # 39; He insists that it is not his intention to influence the late rapper to try the lean codeine cocktail at an early age after the latter's accidental overdose.

Future keep fighting with friend WRLD JuiceDeath upon learning inspired the young rapper to try the lean codeine cocktail at a young age.

Juice WRLD died after an accidental overdose in December 2019, and Future has revealed that the young star told him that he first tried the life-threatening drink, called sizzurp in the world of rap, after listening to his hero and mentor.

"It bothered me a lot, more than that, I thought it would bother me when you told me that," Future told Rolling Stone after the death of her friend and collaborator, and now she has opened up more about the tragedy in a candid new XXL interview. .

"It was heartbreaking for Juice," he says. "Even today, I am heartbroken … He is a great artist. He had much more to do."

"Having an influence on that (Juice WRLD's love for thinness), I feel like … that's not my intention. My intention was to be me. It's just me and what you get from that is what you get from it , but at the same time, I don't want anyone to go through anything to hurt himself (sic) or to bring death to himself and Juice Wrld is a delicate situation. "

"I am heartbroken about all this. My heart goes out to his family, his mother."

WRLD juice died as a result of "oxycodone and codeine toxicity".