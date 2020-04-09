The faithful gather virtually in the great week of religious celebrations – Up News Info San Francisco

SAINT RAFAEL (KPIX 5) – For many religions, this would be a great week to celebrate and unite, but many have to adjust to the new form of online worship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It started on Wednesday night for the Jewish community when families celebrated the Seder Passover. Typically, many generations would gather around a table, but this year's groups gathered around their electronic devices.

"We've had a couple of weeks to practice with Zoom, so I hope everyone has that ability," said Stephanie Dornhelm.

Dornhelm and his family are practically connected as they celebrate Easter while making some adjustments to their family tradition.

“I would not say that this has brought us closer, but we are grateful that we live in a time and place where everyone can connect. We can't be together, but we can be together that way, "he added.

Other congregations are also learning the new way of worship. Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco held an online service on Palm Sunday and another busy weekend is yet to come as the church prepares for a line of Easter services to be administered in the Zoom video conference app.

"Now we have to bring art, beauty, aesthetics and spirit to that space," said Minister Marvin White.

Minister White admits that this has been a difficult time for his congregation. During this time of isolation, White says that many seek that human connection that only a church service can offer.

"Much of the Church is about connection and physical spirit. We hold hands, hug each other and kiss him peacefully, "he said.