The Darts Show podcast: Phil Taylor recalls the battles of Raymond van Barneveld, Dennis Priestley and Eric Bristow | Darts News







He may have missed his most recent meeting, on an electronic board Thursday night, but Phil Taylor says it was his rivalry with Raymond van Barneveld that excited him most.

During an illustrious career that produced 16 world titles and 16 World Matchplay crowns, & # 39; The Power & # 39; locked horns with some of the best dart games he has produced.

On Thursday night, more than two years after their last official meeting, the pair faced off again, and it was Barney who came out on top, scoring less than a million miles from the epic World Championship final. 12 years ago.

The great Dutchman won a shootout in the last leg to win 7-6 in sets in 2008, and on the Nexus electronic board on Thursday, he fought 6-3 to win 7-6 in legs in a 100+ averages and big game finishes that raised a lot of charity money in the process, with Barney also very close to a nine-dart finish.

On the grill earlier this week, memories flooded back for Taylor. Eric Bristow, Dennis Priestley, John Lowe and Michael van Gerwen appeared in extensive conversation with The Darts Show podcast.

"I used to try to put you on your best leg, so if you hit 180 I thought, 'Now let's go for them,'" Taylor said with a smile.

"You could tell, by the way, that they were standing and their body language … I still had to keep up the pressure, but I knew I did."

"I used to be behind Phil, and I knew he was in my game, and I used to think, please, just give me a chance." "You suddenly heard," Game, shot and the first leg, Phil Taylor "and you would think … Grrrr. "What people don't realize is that you start to push yourself so hard that you really lose your game. You start pushing and throwing it." Colin Lloyd on playing Phil Taylor

One of the first topics of discussion was Taylor's last collision with his former enemy Van Barneveld.

The Dutchman, himself a five-time world champion, came from the BDO to dethrone Taylor and, although he got the best of The Power in a memorable New Year's final in 2007, it was Stoke's man who had the advantage. most of the next decade.

Here's Taylor on his rivals …

The best – Raymond van Barneveld

"Barney's games excited me more than Dennis (Priestley). I thought when Barney joined the PDC it was great, I really enjoyed it."

"It was a great rivalry because he was their No. 1 and I was our No. 1 and everyone wanted us to play against each other, it was exciting."

"When I played in the past few years, I played with Barney every other day, so there was no emotion. But then, it was brilliant, and everyone was talking about it."

So I hope this !!! I miss my rivalry with the SENIORS @PhilTaylor but we love to play this match for all fans around the world. And for people who work non-stop to help everyone recover from the terrible disease. Please people stay safe 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/Wb9i2MjKcj – Raymond v Barneveld (@ Raybar180) April 7, 2020

"He was also good. He also had a bit of arrogance about him, which I liked."

"I am eager to play it, even when we do an exhibition job together, I am excited to play Barney.

"He is always so strange … now he is my partner, we are good friends! We were never friends before. We associated, we agreed and we wondered if the other was well, but now we get along very well.

The Professor – Eric Bristow

"Eric was the beginning of my career because he made me a winner by ridiculing me, taking the micky and telling me it was useless!

"He used to finish me a little bit, make me play a little bit better."

3:26 Check out the best snippets from Eric Bristow in memory of & # 39; The Crafty Cockney & # 39 ;, who died in 2018 Check out the best snippets from Eric Bristow in memory of & # 39; The Crafty Cockney & # 39 ;, who died in 2018

"At the time, I was only making £ 70 a week … so Eric would pay for my flights and my hotel. But buying a drink, and things like that, was difficult.

"It made me a winner. It didn't hurt me, it was good. Bad times, sometimes things come out of bad times because it makes you try harder."

"He was also my practice partner, I used to play with him day after day. I knew his weaknesses and I knew how good he was."

"Also, I knew Eric was tired too. You know what it's like to be on the road week after week, he wasn't doing shows on those days. Instead, he was at home seven days a week, practicing.

"Eric was on the road three or four days a week and it's exhausting. So I knew I had the advantage over him."

10:10 Check out all the nine Phil Taylor darts that took place in front of the Sky Sports cameras! Check out all the nine Phil Taylor darts that took place in front of the Sky Sports cameras!

The One Who Got Away: Michael van Gerwen

"It would be world number 1! I would get it I would … if I had been his age, then I would have got it. Trust me.

"He is not as mentally strong as I am. He knows that, he used to wind something rotten and he used to make him cry all the time. He would have loved it, we would have had a great rivalry."

"I would have loved to have played Michael at his best and been at my best while doing it. I don't know what the result would have been, but I would work a little to try to beat him. He is a great player. I really like him, though he liquidates you.

"He is the best player in the world, 100 percent. I needed someone to take my game away. Barry (Hearn) said: what happens when you retire? Who will take over? I said it was obviously going to be Michael

The Hardest To Break – Dennis Priestley

"Dennis was hard work because he was slow, and he was good. When you play with a good player who is very, very slow … trust me, it makes you think. Your mind starts to wonder, so I tried to walk. back a little more.

Dennis Priestley beat Phil Taylor in the first PDC final at the Circus Tavern

"At first he did (discouraged me). I had to think and figure it out. It was John Lowe who said take a bigger walk, walk a little more when you return, and do a little more distance."

"This is how I got back to that. He (Dennis) was a very consistent player. If he had been at his best now, with the dart boards they make now, it would have been untouchable."

"He had a lot of rebounds, Dennis. It would have been untouchable now."

The rest of the herd

"I loved to play Jocky (Wilson) Y John Lowe. I really loved playing John Lowe, his style was very nice.

Jocky Wilson

"Colin (Lloyd) He was a superior man from the beginning. He moved up the ranking quickly, gained a lot of confidence and was a good scorer. He is a charming boy, there was nothing unpleasant about him. He was a good solid player and a good scorer and finisher.

"The best two finals were Peter Manley, He loved them both.

"Even Peter (Manley) and I get along, that's weird! I never thought he and I would get along, we were like oil and water, but now I'm laughing with Peter."

"Dave Whitcombe He was a great player to play against. In his day his style was very pleasant. Mike Gregory He was also a very good player. I've really been lucky. "