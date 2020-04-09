The cast of "Full House,quot; recreated a quarantined version of the song and my nostalgic heart is crying

For the past month, people across the United States have been practicing social distancing. And amidst all that is happening, a group of celebrities have been showing the world how they are spending their time.
the Full house the cast is about to be added to the gloriously long list of "celebrities doing things at home."
While they have been quarantined, they have also been recording something very special: a video called "Full Quarantine," where they recreate their iconic opening credits, but add a very verrrrrrry twist.
You see Uncle Jesse, aka John Stamos, trying to get the latest style mousse out of the can.
And Danny Tanner with his skilled Swiffer.
Uncle Joey is outside just looking for a slice of pizza.
DJ. Tanner is busy unclogging toilets and cleaning toilets.
While Stephanie Tanner never leaves her bed.
And Kimmy Gibbler is looking for some snacks in her fridge.
Full house Creator Jeff Franklin even joined in the fun and played catch with his dogs.
And IDK about you, but this is exactly the pure, happy and healthy content I needed right now.
Watch the full video here.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!