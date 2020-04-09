That time, Padres owner Ray Kroc got on the PA system and called his team "stupid."

Anyone who's been a sports fan has had times when they wanted to yell at a team for playing poorly. And, it's probably safe to say, anyone who has owned a sports team has had many of those moments, too, and in all likelihood has sometimes been unable to resist the urge to let it fly off into private confines. from a locker room or office.

But despite occasional media leaks or false public comments about the product in the field, most homeowners keep these things private. And then there is former Padres owner Ray Kroc, who in 1974 let his McFury out on the PA system, during a game and in front of 39,000 fans.

During April 9, 1974, home opener against the Astros, Kroc, who was in his fourth game as owner of the Padres and was best known as the founder of McDonald & # 39; s, apparently couldn't take it anymore during the eighth inning of 9 San Diego. -5 loss to Houston.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I suffer with you," Kroc, 72, criticized the public address system, just before a lightning bolt ran into the field and captured some attention. "Get that lightning bolt out of the field. Throw him in jail."

Kroc, undeterred, continued.

"I have good news and bad news," he told the crowd, according to a Sporting News report at the time. "The good news is that the Dodgers tied 31,000 for their first game and we have stolen 39,000 for ours. The bad news is that this is the most stupid baseball move I've ever seen."

The crowd roared with approval.

Lasted.

MORE: How some bats got involved in the wild Padres-Braves fight in 1984

When Kroc surprised the team, the Padres were minutes from a 0-4 start to the 1974 season. Their game against Houston had been ugly from the start, as starting pitcher Steve Arlin allowed six hits and five earned runs in the first inning, beginning his season with a 45.00 ERA. But none of this was a surprise, except for Kroc.

When he purchased the equipment, Kroc was seen as a savior for baseball in San Diego. In their five seasons of existence, the Padres had lost 100 or more games three times. In 1973, the team finished 60-102, so Kroc, apparently feeling optimistic, expected better days ahead. But in the first three games of 1974, the Padres were outscored 25-2. Still, Kroc seemed hopeful.

"With your help and God's help, we will give you hell tonight," he told the crowd during pregame ceremonies.

The Astros did not receive hell.

By the eighth inning, Kroc could have questioned himself, which may be what led him to spit fire on the public address system. His players were obviously not happy.

"I wish Mr. Kroc hadn't done that," Padres slugger and future Hall of Famer Willie McCovey told reporters after the game. "I've never heard anything like this in my 19 years in baseball. None of us like to be called stupid. We are professionals and we are doing the best we can. His words will ring in players' ears for a long time. Hour. "

The Astros players were equally puzzled.

"I couldn't believe it," said Houston pitcher Claude Osteen. "You will have to learn that you cannot buy success in this game."

Commissioner Bowie Kuhn and MLBPA executive Marvin Miller have apologized. Kroc obeyed, then said his comments were fueled by a desire to put his customers first, like at McDonald's. He also said the lightning strike that interrupted him "simply added gas to the fire."

"I used a poor choice of words, and I'm sorry," he said. "He was bitterly disappointed and embarrassed in front of almost 40,000 people. He should have said that the team was not playing well and urged the fans to stay with us, we will get better. In fact, he shouldn't have continued." (the public address system) at all. But once you say something, you get stuck. "

He continued: "(The stupid baseball comment) was kind of a way of speaking. It was nothing personal. I'm afraid I spoke without thinking."

And finally: "I don't want to start off on the wrong foot,quot; in San Diego.

Although one might think that it is almost impossible to recover from such a first impression, Kroc somehow managed it. The Padres didn't win much during Kroc's tenure as owner, they were again 60-102 in 1974, but he owned the team until his death in 1984, a season in which San Diego went to the World Series, with the " RAK "commemorative initials on their sleeves. He was inducted into the Parents' Hall of Fame in 1999.

Unfortunately, there is no video available of the performance of the great Kroc microphone on April 9, 1974, so the full experience is left to our imagination. But here's a video of him pitching the first pitch at the 1978 All-Star Game.