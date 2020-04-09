Texas COVID-19 Cases Top 10,000, deaths go beyond 200 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The volume of patients in Texas with the disease caused by the new coronavirus has exceeded 10,000, with the number of deaths exceeding 200.

Hourly case numbers updated by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering totaled 10,439 cases in Texas late Thursday afternoon. That's an increase of just over 9,300 reported by Texas state health officials Wednesday morning.

Texas deaths from COVID-19 reached 205 on Thursday afternoon. That's higher than the 177 deaths in Texas reported by state health officials Wednesday morning.

