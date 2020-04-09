Tesla: Tesla Announces Pay Cuts, Non-Essential Worker Leave – Latest News

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has announced pay cuts for all salaried employees and will suspend hourly workers until May 4 in the US. In the USA, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the company to close most of its operations.

Salary cuts and leave will begin April 13, the media reported.

Employees who are unable to work from home and have not been assigned to critical jobs at the site will be suspended until May 4 and the pay cut is expected to last until the end of June.

Salaried employees at the vice president level and above will have a 30 percent pay cut. Directors and higher will have a 20 percent pay cut. Everyone else will receive a 10 percent pay cut, reports electrek.co.

Furloughed employees will continue to be Tesla employees without pay and will receive their health care benefit.

Tesla said workers outside the United States will see "comparable reductions."

The company is expected to resume vehicle production on May 4 in California, a day after a local government shutdown order is currently lifted.

The electric vehicle maker temporarily shuttered its Fremont factory beginning March 23, after a shelter-in-place order in the San Francisco Bay area to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The company has also suspended most of its operations at its solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York.

