Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga hold a family reunion for Dad's Memorial in the midst of social distancing

The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; He takes to his Instagram account to share a video taken from the funeral, which is also attended by his four daughters, Gia, Melania, Gabriella and Audrina.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey"star Teresa Giudice He ignores the order to stay home during the Coronavirus pandemic for his father's funeral. TV star and brother Joe Gorga He held a family reunion for a sincere farewell tribute to Giacinto Gorga, who passed away on Friday, April 3.

"Despite social distancing orders, it was really important for everyone to get together and celebrate Nonno as a family," a source told HollywoodLife.com. "It is such an unfortunate time, but the family really wanted to be together and could not imagine being apart."

Teresa took to her Instagram account to share a video taken from the event, which was also attended by her four daughters, Gia, Melania, Gabriella and Audrina, whom she shared with her husband. Joe Giudice. There was also Teresa's brother, Joe, and Melissa GorgaAntonia's three children, Gino and Joey.

They were all dressed in black. They gathered around two decorated baskets before releasing pigeons as Andrea Bocelli"Con Te Partiro" was played in the background.

"Teresa and Joe had been seeing each other in the hospital before her father passed away even during social estrangement. They did not want him to be alone. The children and everyone else had been separated since Melissa was quarantined with her family," she explained. the fountain.

"The plan is for the family to have something in the future to honor Nonno. It will be in New Jersey when the coronavirus pandemic ends and it is safe for everyone to celebrate his life. Many of Teresa's friends had a relationship with her father and loved him, "the source continued. "It has been difficult being separated from so many people during this time and she is grateful to have her daughters. They are all doing the best they can and it is all day to day."

Teresa shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram that her father passed away from a non-COVID-19 case at the age of 76, writing: "My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mom , I saw you pass peacefully and I know that you continued fighting for my daughters and for me, "she wrote in a caption.