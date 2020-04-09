Tekashi 6ix9ine confused people are calling him a snitch

Tekashi 6ix9ine gave evidence against his fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in exchange for a lighter sentence, but according to his new Instagram profile, the rapper doesn't understand why he's been tagged as a snitch.

"Why is everyone calling me a snitch? Am I missing something …?" the rapper wrote on his Instagram profile. He also changed his profile picture to a high-resolution graphic of him lying in a rat trap, eating a piece of cheese.

