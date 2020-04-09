Tekashi 6ix9ine confused people are calling him a snitch

Tekashi 6ix9ine gave evidence against his fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in exchange for a lighter sentence, but according to his new Instagram profile, the rapper doesn't understand why he's been tagged as a snitch.

"Why is everyone calling me a snitch? Am I missing something …?" the rapper wrote on his Instagram profile. He also changed his profile picture to a high-resolution graphic of him lying in a rat trap, eating a piece of cheese.

Last summer, he testified in court against several members of the gang. He received a sentence in December of just two years, while the former manager Shotto received 15 years in prison.

Tekashi was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to nine counts of federal extortion, gun-related offenses, and conspiracy. Thanks to the snitch, he would have been released from prison on August 2, but thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, he is serving the rest of his sentence under house arrest.