Tekashi 69 breaks the silence after his release from prison – See the first thing that addresses people

Tekashi 69 was released from prison a few days ago, but this does not mean under any circumstances that he is a free man. It has been revealed that the rapper has to serve the rest of his sentence at home.

All this was possible due to the high risk of coronavirus infection behind bars. Not long ago, a judge seems to have decided that the rapper is not a danger to the community and allowed him to go home.

People said back then that he will basically live almost the same life as all of us.

As you know, people are supposed to stay home during these strange days so that healthcare workers can treat sick people and contain the coronavirus as much as possible.

Anyway, here is Tekashi's new Instagram bio that has changed since he returned home.

Someone responded to the comments and said, "I miss him, give us a little excitement," and another follower posted this message: "The fact that people ran and followed him says a lot."

Another commenter said, "Come on, you must miss the entertainment on the gram," and someone else posted this: "I mean, he had no choice but to waste his life in jail."

Someone else said: quién Who cares what you need to start making videos again. I'm bored, "and a fan posted the following message:" Stop playing like your name isn't on paperwork. "

Another follower also had a message for the young rapper and posted the following: "It's not funny. You paid someone to do a hit and then you warned them after they did it. He is going to jail you trying to make us forget that. "

The rapper will serve the first four months of supervised release under house arrest.



