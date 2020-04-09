Technically legal in Northern Ireland, abortions remain impossible to obtain

LONDON – A week after abortion was supposed to be available for free in Northern Ireland, women are still being denied access to services and instead are enduring an eight-hour ferry ride to Liverpool, England , despite the blockage of the coronavirus.
The collapse of the Northern Ireland delegated government in 2017 allowed the British Parliament to intervene last year and repeal the region's highly restrictive 158-year-old abortion laws, ruling that they were inconsistent with UK human rights commitments.
But despite the new laws taking effect on March 31, the regional power-sharing government, restored in January, is locked in a debate about how to implement the new services. Many people suspect that the health minister is delaying the process, hoping to completely hamper it.
The Northern Ireland regional government is led by Sinn Fein, who supports the new abortion legislation, and the Democratic Unionist Party, who are strongly opposed to abortion in all cases.
The deployment is being delayed by a divisive clash between party leaders regarding telemedicine abortions, recently introduced to the rest of Britain to allow a woman in the early stages of pregnancy to administer abortion-inducing medications after a remote consultation with a doctor.
After a closed government meeting on the issue on Monday, Arlene Foster, the prime minister of Northern Ireland and leader of the ultra-conservative Union Democratic Party, said a "full discussion,quot; on services was required.
"The health minister will present documents, and we will have discussions regarding those documents," said Foster, who previously blocked the legalization of abortion in the region, at a press conference.
"I don't think it's a secret that I don't think abortion on demand should be available in Northern Ireland," he said. "I think it is a very retrograde step for our society."
Michelle O & # 39; Neil, deputy prime minister and vice chair of Sinn Fein, the main nationalist party, said she supported telemedicine abortions, referring to them as "modern and compassionate health care."
While the topic is suspended in the debate, legal experts question why that should delay implementation of surgical or pill-induced abortions in clinics, which were supposed to be available up to 12 weeks of pregnancy after the law went into effect. validity.
Abortion is one of the most controversial political issues in Northern Ireland, and many commentators believe that the Health Department is halting the process for ideological objections. Health Minister Robin Swann has described himself as "pro-life,quot;.
The previous law allowed abortions only if the woman's life was in danger. Even in the case of rape, incest, or fetal abnormalities, women were required to carry their pregnancies to term, and anyone caught trying an abortion could face life in prison.
"We know that health professionals are ready to offer abortion services and that the Trusts have stated that they await the approval of the Department of Health," he said. Fiona Bloomer, an abortion policy researcher at the University of Ulster, speaking about the hospital trusts of the National Health Service.
"There is no other block to this other than a decision by the health minister," said Dr. Bloomer. "As the D.O.H. has not been able to give any response, the only conclusion we can draw is that this is a political decision, to stop the implementation of the regulations."
The Health Department said an agreement to start providing abortions had to be reviewed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
"The minister is urgently considering this," the department said in a statement. "Given the importance and sensitivity of the issue, it will be a decision of the executive," the statement said, referring to the delegate government of Northern Ireland.
When asked why the coronavirus should delay the implementation of regular abortion services outside of telemedicine, the department did not respond.
Between the political impasse in Northern Ireland and the blocking of the coronavirus, women are left with only one option to obtain free abortion services. It is traveling to England on a ferry that lasts eight hours each way. Abortions in the Republic of Ireland cost around $ 500.
However, with hotels closed as a result of the coronavirus blockade, women traveling to England from Northern Ireland to have an abortion have no choice but to return immediately.
"Women are asked to take an eight-hour ferry trip while in the midst of a miscarriage in the midst of a pandemic, without any support," said Emma Campbell, co-chair of the Northern Ireland reproductive rights group. The Alliance for Choice said in a telephone interview.
Doctors for Choice, an alliance of independent medical professionals advocating for reproductive health services in Ireland, warned that the restrictions would affect vulnerable women, calling them forced to travel during the "cruel,quot; and "inhuman,quot; pandemic.
"There is no reason why these services cannot be established quickly in Northern Ireland, and refusing to do so risks unnecessary spread of the coronavirus, putting women and health professionals in greater danger, "said the group in a statement.
Between the coronavirus and the delayed implementation of the new law, women in Northern Ireland find it more difficult to access abortion services than they have in 50 years, say women's rights activists.
"This whole experience has been terrifying," said a single mother of three looking for abortion medications in the city of Derry, in Northern Ireland. "How am I expected to travel when my three children are home all day, and are we all supposed to be isolated from our extended families and stay home to protect ourselves?"
The woman, who did not give her name to protect her privacy, said a social worker had offered to send her the pills and give her instructions and support over the phone. But she said the idea of administering her own abortion scared her.
"I just want to talk to a doctor and be safe," he said. "I'm still trying to decide what to do, but I think in the end I will have no choice but to do it alone."