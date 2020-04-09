Technically legal in Northern Ireland, abortions remain impossible to obtain

While the topic is suspended in the debate, legal experts question why that should delay implementation of surgical or pill-induced abortions in clinics, which were supposed to be available up to 12 weeks of pregnancy after the law went into effect. validity.

Abortion is one of the most controversial political issues in Northern Ireland, and many commentators believe that the Health Department is halting the process for ideological objections. Health Minister Robin Swann has described himself as "pro-life,quot;.

The previous law allowed abortions only if the woman's life was in danger. Even in the case of rape, incest, or fetal abnormalities, women were required to carry their pregnancies to term, and anyone caught trying an abortion could face life in prison.

"We know that health professionals are ready to offer abortion services and that the Trusts have stated that they await the approval of the Department of Health," he said. Fiona Bloomer, an abortion policy researcher at the University of Ulster, speaking about the hospital trusts of the National Health Service.

"There is no other block to this other than a decision by the health minister," said Dr. Bloomer. "As the D.O.H. has not been able to give any response, the only conclusion we can draw is that this is a political decision, to stop the implementation of the regulations."

The Health Department said an agreement to start providing abortions had to be reviewed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The minister is urgently considering this," the department said in a statement. "Given the importance and sensitivity of the issue, it will be a decision of the executive," the statement said, referring to the delegate government of Northern Ireland.