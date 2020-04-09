Taraji P. Henson Reveals Donations for Mental Health Support

The coronavirus has effectively impacted the entire world at this point, first starting in China and then spreading to the rest of the world, including almost all western nations. In addition to the effect on people's wallets, American citizens are also struggling emotionally and mentally, a fact that Taraji P. Henson has officially recognized.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taraji P. Henson recently announced a massive donation for those in need of therapy during quarantine and self-isolation measures, broadcast by the government and other authorities.

Henson recently launched a new campaign called the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Campaign through his foundation, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, to raise funds for mental health workers to help those living in black communities.

The foundation's executive director, Tracie Jade Jenkins, said in a statement that it was her priority to help everyone in need, especially at times when we are all living. The executive director also emphasized the importance of removing the stigma surrounding mental health. "It is good not to be good."

As fans of Taraji P. Henson know, she is passionate about helping those in need of mental health support. His belief in removing the stigma surrounding mental health stems, in part, from the death of his father, who tragically suffered from PTSD.

Her father fought in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Furthermore, in the black community, where traditional values ​​are more pronounced, it is much more difficult for those who need to go out and say they need help, due to social pressure to conform to a particular social standard.

Plus, it comes at a time when the rest of the entertainment industry has been more open to the idea of ​​seeking therapy and other methods of emotional and mental healing.

In other news, Taraji P. Henson and her fiancé had to temporarily suspend their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The news was reported earlier this month that she and her man have postponed the wedding for now.



