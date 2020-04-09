Taraji P. Henson offers therapy for the black community during the coronavirus outbreak

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Empire & # 39; Launches a Service that Provides Counseling Sessions to Help African Americans Affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic During Shutdown.

Taraji P. Henson has launched a new service offering online therapy for African Americans whose mental health has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many US citizens USA They are experiencing difficulties due to blocks to delay the spread of Covid-19, and Taraji is concerned that many African-Americans are unable to pay, nor want to seek professional help.

To help those in need, their Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (https://borislhensonfoundation.org/) will provide five free online counseling sessions beginning April 15, 2020.

"This campaign is for underserved communities that experience life-changing events related to the COVID-19 pandemic or that were triggered," he said in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

"In the African American community, we have been taught to resist, to hide our suffering, but this is something that none of us have experienced and no one should suffer in silence."

The "Empire"star also urged fans with the means to donate to help fund the new service, texting NOSTIGMA at number 707070.

Taraji founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018, naming the charity in honor of his late father, who suffered from mental health problems after serving in the Vietnam War.