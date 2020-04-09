Taraji P. Henson creates the "COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Support,quot; campaign

Taraji P. Henson is not only cheating on him for ‘Gram, while he's in quarantine, but he's also putting mental health at the forefront with his foundation," The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, "founded in 2018.

On Instagram, Henson announced the “Free Virtual Therapy Support COVID-19” campaign, and in part stated: “This campaign is for underserved communities experiencing life-changing events related to the COVID-19 pandemic or triggered by is.

He also added: "In the African American community, we have been taught to resist, to hide our suffering, but this is something that none of us have ever experienced, and no one should suffer in silence."

See this post on Instagram TSR Staff: The & # 39; Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ #TarajiPHenson is not only cheating on him for the & # 39; Gram, while in quarantine, but is also putting mental health at the forefront with his foundation, & # 39 ; The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation & # 39 ;, founded in 2018. _________________________________ On Instagram, Henson announced the “Free Virtual Therapy Support COVID-19” campaign, and in part stated: “This campaign is for underserved communities experiencing changing events life related to or triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also added: "In the African American community, we have been taught to resist, to hide our suffering, but this is something that none of us have ever experienced, and no one should suffer in silence." _________________________________ The actress of "Hidden Figures,quot; started the campaign "Free virtual therapy support COVID-19,quot; on Wednesday. The objective of this initiative is to address the effects of unemployment, sudden loss, social distancing, as well as other problems related to the viral pandemic. ________________________________ Those who sign up – read more at theshaderoom.com ❤️ (📷: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on April 9, 2020 at 5:42 p.m. PDT

The "Hidden Figures,quot; actress has launched a "Free Virtual Therapy Support Campaign COVID-19," she announced Wednesday. The objective of this initiative is to address the effects of unemployment, sudden loss, social distancing, as well as other problems related to the viral pandemic.

Those who sign up for the campaign will receive a free virtual therapy service. According to the campaign website, the "Free Virtual Therapy Support Campaign COVID-19,quot; will work to ensure that people with life-changing coronavirus-related stressors and anxiety have the cost of up to five sessions paid for by arrival order. serve until all funds are committed or depleted. "

The researchers suggest that blacks are dying at disproportionately higher rates in the United States. For example, the city of Chicago has 72% of black virus-related deaths, even though black people make up just under a third of the population.

To date, there have been 468,286 people infected and 16,663 have passed. So far 25, 316 have been recovered.