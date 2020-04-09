Tamar Braxton Wants To Join Bravo's Real Housewives In Atlanta!

Tamar Braxton is looking to join the best Bravo royal housewives in Atlanta, according to MTO News.

Atlanta Housewives star Nene Leakes is looking for a backup for season 12 (next season). Nene has been fighting with all the other housewives at one time or another during the current season. Now he is recruiting new talents, which he can lean on in the future.

MTO News learned that Nene hopes that her friend and singer, Tamar Braxton, can join the drama-filled cast next season.

(see the video above)

Nene first started the Tamar Braxton rumors for housewives two weeks ago, when she made the following comment:

Do you know what I would do? I'd take a peach from someone who's holding one who doesn't need to hold one, which is super boring, I'd give it to someone else and mix it up … And half the girls will be gone because they're so boring. I think Tamar would be a great addition. It's entertaining, so it's not boring … It has a lot to say, it's stubborn. I would love to see her come. He would welcome her with open arms. Come to me, Tamar!

And last night, Nene spoke to Tamar on Live, and Tamar explained that she wants to join the Bravo show.

Listen to the video above.