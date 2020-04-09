Syco and Fremantle adapt "The Best Dancer" for China's Dragon TV – Deadline

Fremantle and Syco Entertainment BBC One dance format The best dancer it is being remade in China after production companies signed an agreement to adapt the format to the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fremantle and Syco by Simon Cowell have partnered with Shanghai Media Group to develop The magnificent dancer for TV Dragon from China. The show will launch locally later this spring.

The deal marks the first Fremantle licensing deal in China after it retired from production in the country last year, where it made China has talent for Dragon TV. The agreement was also negotiated as China was involved in the COVID-19 crisis.

Ganesh Rajaram, General Manager of Fremantle and EVP Sales in Asia, said: “China is an extremely successful and sophisticated market when it comes to international formats. We are proud to partner again with SMG, whom we work with in Got Talent of China, to bring The Magnificent Dancer (伟大 的 舞者) to China. This agreement is testament to their determination and commitment to an inspiring new dance performance in the region. "

Yu Song, who works in the international department of Dragon TV, added: “We look forward to sharing experience and deepening our strong relationship throughout the development process, and we also hope to have more cooperation with Fremantle and SYCO in the future to create more successful shows. "

The magnificent dancer Haryaty Rahman, senior vice president of distribution for Fremantle in Asia, negotiated the deal. The show aired for two seasons on BBC One, although there have been reports that it could be removed after disappointing ratings.