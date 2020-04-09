Surfers forced to shore up boats in Malibu after attempting Sunset Ride – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Tempting waves called surfers in Malibu Wednesday night, leading to a sort of confrontation on the coast with the sheriff's aides and first responders.

More than a dozen surfers were spotted in the water off Malibu just before sunset on Wednesday. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies and first responders tried to convince them, but the surfers refused to get out of the water until police boats forced them to disembark.

Twenty people were finally fired with a warning.

California's beaches have been closed by Governor Gavin Newsom's order to stay home. Even when people are urged to stay home to help curb the coronavirus outbreak, people still flock to beaches and parks when the weather warms up.

Orange barricades have been established on several beaches with prominent "closed,quot; signs. The cities of Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach have already issued citations to people who violate social distancing guidelines.